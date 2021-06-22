



Mongolia promised its people a wine without Covid. Bahrain said there would be a return to normal life. The small island country of Seychelles intended to start its own economy. All three place their trust, at least in part, in easily made Chinese-made vaccines, which would allow them to open ambitious inoculation programs at a time when most of the world was going without it. But instead of freedom from the coronavirus, all three countries are now struggling with an increase in infections. China launched its vaccine diplomacy campaign last year pledging to provide a strike that would be safe and effective in preventing severe cases of Covid-19. Less certain at the time was how successful he and the other vaccines would be in curbing transmission.

Now, examples from some countries suggest that Chinese vaccines may not be very effective in preventing the spread of the virus, especially newer variants. The experiences of those countries present a harsh reality facing a post-pandemic world: The rate of recovery may depend on the vaccines governments give to their people. In the Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain and Mongolia, 50 to 68 percent of the population is completely inoculated, surpassing the United States, according to Our World In Data, a data-tracking project. The four were ranked in the top 10 with the worst Covid eruptions recently as of last week, according to data from The New York Times. And all four are mostly using photos taken by two Chinese vaccine manufacturers, Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech. If vaccines are good enough, we should not look at this pattern, said Jin Dongyan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong. The Chinese have a responsibility to correct this.

Scientists do not know for sure why some countries with relatively high inoculation rates are suffering new outbreaks. Variants, social controls that are eased very quickly and careless behavior after only the first regimen of a two-stroke regime are possibilities. But progressive infections can have lasting consequences.

In the United States, about 45 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, mostly with doses made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Cases have dropped 94 percent over the six months. Israel provided Pfizer shots and has the second highest vaccination rate in the world, after the Seychelles. The number of daily confirmed new Covid-19 cases per million in Israel is now around 4.95. In the Seychelles, which rely heavily on Sinopharm, that number is more than 716 cases per million. Such inequalities could create a world in which three types of countries emerge from the pandemic of rich nations using their resources to secure Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots, the poorest countries far from immunizing most citizens. and then those that are fully inoculated but only partially protected. China, as well as more than 90 nations that have received Chinese gunfire, could end up in the third group, struggling with blockages, evidence and limitations of daily life for months or years to come. Economies can remain sustained. And as more citizens question the effectiveness of Chinese doses, convincing unvaccinated people to line up for shots may also become more difficult. One month after taking his second dose of Sinopharm, Otgonjargal Baatar fell ill and tested positive for Covid-19. The 31-year-old miner spent nine days in a hospital in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. Mr Otgonjargal said he was now questioning the usefulness of the purpose. People were convinced that if we were vaccinated, the wine would be without Covid, he said. Now it turns out that is not true.

Beijing saw its vaccine diplomacy as an opportunity to emerge from the pandemic as a more influential global power. China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, vowed to deliver a Chinese blow that could be easily stored and transported to millions of people around the world. He called it a global public good.

Mongolia was a beneficiary, skipping the opportunity to score millions of Sinopharm hits. The small country quickly put in place an inoculation program and eased restrictions. It has now vaccinated 52 percent of its population. But on Sunday, it recorded 2,400 new infections, a quadrupling from a month earlier. Updated June 22, 2021, 12:27 pm ET In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it did not see a link between the recent outbreaks and its vaccines. He quoted the World Health Organization as saying that vaccination levels in certain countries had not reached sufficient levels to prevent future outbreaks and that countries should continue to maintain controls. Relevant reports and data also show that many countries using Chinese-made vaccines have expressed that they are safe and reliable and have played a good role in their efforts to prevent the epidemic, the ministry said. China has also stressed that its vaccines target more serious diseases than transmission. No vaccine completely prevents transmission and people can still get sick after being inoculated, but the relatively low levels of efficiency of Chinese shots have been identified as a possible cause of recent outbreaks. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have efficiency levels of more than 90 percent. A variety of other vaccines, including AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, have efficacy rates of around 70 percent. The Sinopharm vaccine developed with the Beijing Institute of Biological Products has an efficacy rate of 78.1 percent; the Sinovac vaccine has an efficacy rate of 51 percent. Chinese companies have not released much clinical data to show how their vaccines work in preventing transmission. On Monday, Shao Yiming, an epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said China needed to fully vaccinate 80 to 85 percent of its population to achieve herd immunity, reviewing a previous official estimate of 70 percent.

Data on progression infections have not been made available, although a study by Sinovac from Chile showed that the vaccine was less effective than Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in preventing infection in vaccinated individuals. A representative from Sinopharm hung up the phone when asked for comment. Sinovac did not respond to a request for comment. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University, said the efficiency levels of Chinese shots could be low enough to sustain a transmission as well as create a significant amount of disease in the very population of vaccinated, although it keeps people mostly out of the hospital.

Despite the peak of cases, officials in both the Seychelles and Mongolia have defended Sinopharm, saying it is effective in preventing severe cases of the disease. Batbayar Ochirbat, chief researcher of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies at the Mongolian Ministry of Health, said Mongolia made the right decision to go with a stroke made by the Chinese, in part because it has helped keep mortality rates low in place. Data from Mongolia showed that the Sinopharm vaccine was actually more protective than the doses developed by AstraZeneca and Sputnik, a Russian vaccine, according to the health ministry. The reason for the increase in Mongolia, Mr Batbayar said, is that the country opened up very quickly and many people believed they were protected after just one dose. “I think you can say that the Mongols celebrated very early,” he said. My advice is for the festivities to start after the full vaccinations, so this is the lesson learned. There was a lot of confidence.

Some health officials and scientists are less confident. Nikolai Petrovsky, a professor at the College of Medicine and Public Health at Flinders University in Australia, said that with all the evidence, it would be reasonable to assume that the Sinopharm vaccine has minimal effect in inhibiting transmission. A major risk with Chinese inoculation is that vaccinated people may have little or no symptoms and still spread the virus to others, he said. I think this complexity has been lost on most decision makers around the world. In Indonesia, where a new variant is spreading, more than 350 doctors and healthcare workers recently dropped Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated with Sinovac, according to the Indonesian Medical Association’s risk mitigation team. Across the country, 61 doctors died between February and June 7th. Ten of them had received the Chinese-made vaccine, the association said. The figures were enough to make Kenneth Mak, Singapore’s director of medical services, question the use of Sinovac. It is not a problem related to Pfizer, said Mr. Mak in a press conference Friday. This is actually a problem related to the Sinovac vaccine. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates were the first two countries to approve Sinopharm’s goal, even before the release of late-stage clinical trial data. Since then, there have been extensive reports of vaccinated people getting sick in both countries. In a statement, the Bahraini government media office said the kingdoms vaccine has been effective and successful so far. However, officials last month from Bahrain and the UAE announced they would offer a third reinforcing blow. Choices: Pfizer or more Sinopharm. Khaliun Bayartsogt, Andrea Kannapell, Ben Hubbard, Asmaa al-Omar AND Muktita Suhartono contributed to reporting. Elsie Chen and Claire Fu contributed to the research.

