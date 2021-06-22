Harbor Group International Purchases the Philadelphia Area Multifamily Community | tidings





PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC (“HGI”), a privately owned private investment and real estate management company, announced today the acquisition of Royal Athena, a Class A waterfront family, 275 units community in the largest Philadelphia area for $ 59.5 million. Royal Athena is located in the newly rebranded Pencoyd Landing, the home of a young woman $ 30 million, 11-hectare redevelopment project that will soon be equipped with a public square, cafe, restaurant with terrace and access to trails and bicycle paths. The Pencoyd Private Bridge offers residents convenient access Manayunk Downtown Rrethi consists of 275 businesses, including shops, galleries, shops, bars and restaurants, making it a premiere destination for young professionals, families and empty nests. Located 15 minutes from Philadelphia The City Center neighborhood, Royal Athena offers an urban feel combined with an exclusive suburban living environment. Its close proximity to the City Center also allows easy access to the region’s major employers, universities and nightlife attractions. Accessible transport, Royal Athena is a short walk to SEPTA Wissahickon Regional Train Station, allowing access to the City Center in 20 minutes, with stops at East Falls, Aleghenia, North Broad, Temple University AND Jefferson Station. Furthermore, Interstate 76 and Route 1 are less than a mile away. “Royal Athena is located in a strong Philadelphia “under the market with healthy demographics and increasingly strong job leaders,” said T. Richard Litton, Jr, President of HGI. “This strategic acquisition is directly in line with HGI’s pursuit of luxury apartment communities that are attractive to residents.” The transaction was facilitated by Newmark sales broker Erin Miller and debt through managing directors Henry Stimler, Ari Schwarbad and Bill Weber. About Harbor Group International Harbor Group International, LLC, including its affiliates, is a private equity investment and real estate management firm that controls a $ 13.5 billion worldwide asset portfolio. HGI is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia with offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv. The company’s real estate properties include 4.3 million square feet of commercial property and 48,000 apartment units. For additional information, please visitwww.harborgroupint.com. Media contacts: Morgan McGinnis [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbor-group-international-acquires-philadelphia-area-multifamily-community-301317185.html SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos