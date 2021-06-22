CAHAI International Panel on Service Robotics





The digitalization of our lives brings challenges and opportunities. One aspect of such digitization is the use of artificial intelligence systems, and in particular of intelligent service robots, which sometimes add to or replace us in interactions with other people. In certain contexts, the use of such robots may raise questions that are important from a human rights perspective. When can their use promote or impede human dignity and the right to privacy? How can their use affect other fundamental rights? Well-known experts have been invited by the Council of Europe to discuss the interaction between human rights and the use of service robots in webinar format. The event will take place at July 5, 2021, between 1pm and 2pm CEST, on the sidelines of the 5th plenary meeting of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Artificial Intelligence Advice (CAHAI), which is currently examining the feasibility and possible elements of a legal framework for the development, design and implementation of artificial intelligence systems. The webinar will be accessible through this connection. No prior registration required. The working language will be English only. Speakers: Dr Susanne Bieller (Germany) , Secretary General of the International Federation of Robotics

Hiroaki KITANO, Ph.D. (Japan), President and CEO of Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc. and CEO of Sony AI, Inc.

Stephen Wu, JD (United States), Lawyer and Shareholder of the Silicon Valley Legal Group, President of the American Bar Association of Artificial Intelligence and the National Institute of Robotics

Aimee van Wynsberghe, Ph.D. (Germany), Alexander von Humboldt Professor of Applied Ethics at the University of Bonn, President of the Foundation for Responsible Robotics

