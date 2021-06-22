Canberra

Australia said on Tuesday it would fight plans to reduce the World Heritage status of the Great Barrier Reefs due to climate change, while environmentalists have applauded the proposal of the United Nations World Heritage Committees.

The committee said in a draft report Monday that there is no doubt that Australia’s multicolored coral network on the northeast coast was in danger.

The report recommends that the world-wide coral reef ecosystem be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List at Risk, which includes 53 areas, when the World Heritage Committee examines the question in China in July.

The listing could shake Australians ‘confidence in their governments’ ability to care for natural wonders and create a role for UNESCO headquarters in setting up so-called remedial measures, which are likely to include more tough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Australia.

Any reduction in World Heritage status on reefs could reduce the tourism revenue that natural wonder generates for Australia because fewer tourists will be attracted to a degraded environment and dead corals.

Reef cruise operators said the report was wrong and that tourists continued to be amazed by the dazzling corals and colorful fish. But some tourists said the reef had seemed more vibrant during visits decades ago.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said she and Foreign Minister Marise Payne had called on UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay to express the disappointment and strong confusion of governments over the proposal.

Australia, which is one of 21 countries on the committee, will oppose the ranking, Ms Ley said.

This decision was flawed. Clearly there was politics behind it, Ms. Ley told reporters. It is clear that those policies have overturned a proper process and that the World Heritage Committee not warning this list is, I think, terrible.

The network of 2,500 reefs covering 134,000 square miles has been inscribed on the World Heritage List since 1981.

But his health is under growing threat from climate change and rising ocean temperatures.

The report found that the site had suffered significantly from coral bleaching events caused by extremely warm ocean temperatures in 2016, 2017 and last year.

Australian environmental consultant Conservation Conservation Society Imogen Zethoven welcomed the recognition by committees that Australia has not done enough to change climate to protect the future of rubber.

The reef will become the first site to be added to the World Heritage List at Risk mainly due to climate change, said Ms. Zethoven.

It would be a very significant step for the World Heritage Committee to make that decision and one we really hope to make because it will open up many possible changes, she said.

Richard Leck, a spokesman for the WWF environmental group, said ranking the gum as at risk would be a real shock to many Australians.

In 2014, Australia was warned it was considering a list at risk rather than proposing immediate action.

Australia had time to respond by developing a long-term plan to improve the health of reefs called the Reef Plan 2050.

The committee said this week that the plan calls for stronger and clearer commitments, especially in terms of urgently combating the effects of climate change.

Ms. Ley said the debate on climate change policy should be limited to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

I know … that climate change is the biggest threat to rubber and by no means am I moving away from that recognition and countries including European countries have strong views on what policies different countries should have on climate change and I understand how well, but this is not the convention in which we will have those conversations, said Mrs. Ley, referring to the Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

Observers say the swearing-in of new Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce on Tuesday, who opposes action on price-boosting climate change, signals that Australia is likely to set less ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Terry Hughes, director of the Australian Council of Research Centers for Excellence in Coral River Studies, said Australia’s refusal to commit to a net carbon emission target by 2050 made the country a full-fledged country.

This draft decision by UNESCO is pointing the finger at Australia and saying: If you are serious about rescuing the Great Barrier Reef, you need to do something about your climate policy, Mr Hughes told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.