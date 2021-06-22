International criticism of Nicaragua oppression grows | Ap-top-news

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) International criticism of the Nicaraguan government escalated on Tuesday following another night of arrests in Managua. Fifty-nine seats on the United Nations Human Rights Council have signed a statement expressing concern over arbitrary arrests and the restriction of fundamental rights.

The government must ensure the protection of human rights and bring to justice responsibilities, the statement said.

Also Tuesday, the international organization Human Rights Watch released a report detailing the politically motivated arrests in recent weeks of nearly 20 potential political candidates, prominent businessmen, former government officials and political leaders.

The organization called on the United Nations Security Council to invoke Article 99 of its statute to raise the issue with the UN Security Council and present it as a growing crisis involving serious human rights abuses. , which could undermine stability in the region.

Daniel Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term as president and has been systematically clearing his way of potential challengers through arrests for alleged crimes against the state. The government had already significantly reduced public space for the opposition to maneuver through repressive laws and threats.

High-profile arrests and other serious human rights violations against critics appear to be part of a broader strategy to eliminate political competition, quell dissent, and pave the way for the re-election of President Daniel Ortegas. a fourth consecutive term, Human Rights Watch said.

Late Monday, Nicaraguan police announced that they had placed former First Lady Mara Fernanda Flores Lanzas, the wife of former President Arnoldo Aleman, under house arrest for alleged crimes against the state.

No German or his whereabouts were mentioned. The police statement said she would stand guard as the charges against her were investigated.

Also Monday, sports journalist Miguel Mendoza was arrested and journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, the son of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, said via Twitter that police had raided his home. He demanded that they respect the well-being of his sister-in-law and others with him.

They will not be able to silence journalism, he wrote. Police raided the offices of his online Confidencial news press in May and the government seized the old office outlets in December 2018.

Earlier, Nicaraguan writer and former vice president Sergio Ramrez said there was no chance of free and fair elections in Nicaragua and that the opposition should refuse to take part in the vote that would only legitimize Ortega’s victory.

Last week, a majority of members of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States condemned the actions of the Nicaraguan governments and called for the immediate release of political prisoners. On Monday, Argentina and Mexico, two countries that abstained from voting, withdrew their ambassadors from Nicaragua for consultations on developments.

The U.S. Treasury Department this month imposed sanctions on Ortegas’s daughter and a senior military official, as well as several others close to the president.

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in an interview with Venezuelan television that Nicaragua was nobody’s colony and would not accept foreign interference. He said those arrested in recent days were not presidential candidates, but rather leaders of non-governmental organizations that receive funding from the United States and the European Union and aim to destabilize the country.

The gravity and intensification of the Ortega governments’ brutal crackdown on critics and members of the opposition in recent weeks calls for a doubling of international pressure, said Jos Miguel Vivanco, director of America at Human Rights Watch.

The organization’s report noted that more than 108,000 Nicaraguans have fled the country since street protests began in April 2018 and were forcibly settled by the government. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights found that 328 people were killed and about 2,000 injured. Ortega said those protests were a coup attempt backed by others.

Most of the arrests in recent weeks have been related to allegations that opposition figures have received foreign funding for anti-government activities.

Even before the recent crackdown, more than 100 political prisoners had already been jailed in Nicaragua, the report said, documenting three cases of women who suffered assault and sexual aggression during their imprisonment.

During the report, Human Rights Watch interviewed 53 people in Nicaragua, including 46 activists, lawyers, journalists, human rights defenders, and opposition figures who were victims of harassment by arbitrary detention. She said the government had not responded to her request for information on those cases.

Government targets often report police vehicles parked outside their homes that do not allow them to leave.

There is virtually no chance that Nicaraguanians can exercise their fundamental rights to freedom of expression, assembly and association, or to vote and run for public office if they are seen opposing the ruling party, Vivanco said. Senior UN officials and UN member states caring for human rights have an opportunity to prevent a regional crisis by putting pressure on Ortega to end his repression now. They have to catch it.