CPTPP: UK move to join trans Pacific trade partnership will not offset Brexit
They show the challenges of doing business with countries that are many thousands of miles away. The UK also already has bilateral trade agreements with seven of the CPTPP’s 11 members, a number that will rise to eight if an agreement in principle with Australia, announced last week, is included. This raises the question of how many additional benefits membership will provide.
At the discretion of the UK government itself, membership could increase Annual GDP by only 0.08% or 1.8 billion ($ 2.5 billion) in the long run. This compares to a 4% output loss from exit from the European Union, based on previous modeling by the government economic forecasting agency.
The UK exported 294 billion ($ 408.7 billion) goods and services to other EU member states in 2019, equivalent to 43% of all UK exports, according to the Office for National Statistics.
But between January and March, ONS data show UK exports of goods fell 18% to $ 32.2 billion ($ 44.8 billion) compared to the last three months of 2020, as businesses faced new trade rules .
By comparison, exports to CPTPP countries are set to increase by $ 37 billion ($ 51.4 billion) to $ 94 billion ($ 130.7 billion) by 2030, according to UK government forecasts.
But Jerzewska warned that the UK would “come from abroad”, hoping to integrate into the supply chains that had been in place for decades. “It will be quite a challenge,” she told CNN Business.
While membership may reduce tariffs on goods, it does not get rid of other barriers to trade such as bureaucracy and regulations, she added. In this sense, it is similar to the post-Brexit agreement Britain has with the European Union.
However, an agreement with the CPTPP could reassure Britain’s existing trading partners that it still favors trade liberalization, Jerzewska added.
“Brexit was a signal that the UK is becoming a little more protectionist, so this is a way to show everyone that we are serious about free trade,” she said.
“Geopolitical objectives should not be ignored and a small positive impact on GDP is still a positive impact on GDP, but something tells me that we are ready to hear a lot of inflated numbers and exaggerated claims about this deal.”
