CPTPP: UK move to join trans Pacific trade partnership will not offset Brexit





The UK Department of International Trade says membership in Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership would produce an economic surprise by lowering tariffs on “major British exports” such as cars and whiskey, while helping farmers sell more meat in “fast-growing” markets such as Mexico. This can also boost service trade and make it easier for tech firms to expand abroad.

“Joining the CPTPP would worry Britain about some of the world’s largest current and future economies, populated by half a billion people and with a combined GDP of 9 trillion ($ 12.5 trillion) in 2019,” the trade department said. in one declaration . “It’s a glittering post-Brexit price I want us to capture,” added Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

European union. But trade experts say joining the CPTPP in an 11-nation pact involving Mexico, Australia, Canada and Singapore will only yield modest economic benefits and will not compensate for hit British trade caused by the exitEuropean union.

They show the challenges of doing business with countries that are many thousands of miles away. The UK also already has bilateral trade agreements with seven of the CPTPP’s 11 members, a number that will rise to eight if an agreement in principle with Australia, announced last week, is included. This raises the question of how many additional benefits membership will provide. “The biggest issue with CPTPP is that it particularly helps those companies with trans-Pacific supply chains,” said David Henig, UK director at the European Center for International Political Economy in Tweet . “The UK is mainly involved in European supply chains. And that is why the economic impact is insignificant. It can also be negative.” At the discretion of the UK government itself, membership could increase Annual GDP by only 0.08% or 1.8 billion ($ 2.5 billion) in the long run. This compares to a 4% output loss from exit from the European Union, based on previous modeling by the government economic forecasting agency. CPTPP membership “will in no way replace trade with the EU or offset the effects of leaving it,” said Anna Jerzewska, founder of the international trade advisory Trade & Borders in Tweet The UK exported 294 billion ($ 408.7 billion) goods and services to other EU member states in 2019, equivalent to 43% of all UK exports, according to the Office for National Statistics. But between January and March, ONS data show UK exports of goods fell 18% to $ 32.2 billion ($ 44.8 billion) compared to the last three months of 2020, as businesses faced new trade rules . By comparison, exports to CPTPP countries are set to increase by $ 37 billion ($ 51.4 billion) to $ 94 billion ($ 130.7 billion) by 2030, according to UK government forecasts. “Membership will boost this growth and support British countries,” she said on Tuesday, adding in a strategy document that “puts Britain at the heart of a dynamic group of countries.” But Jerzewska warned that the UK would “come from abroad”, hoping to integrate into the supply chains that had been in place for decades. “It will be quite a challenge,” she told CNN Business. While membership may reduce tariffs on goods, it does not get rid of other barriers to trade such as bureaucracy and regulations, she added. In this sense, it is similar to the post-Brexit agreement Britain has with the European Union. However, an agreement with the CPTPP could reassure Britain’s existing trading partners that it still favors trade liberalization, Jerzewska added. “Brexit was a signal that the UK is becoming a little more protectionist, so this is a way to show everyone that we are serious about free trade,” she said. “Geopolitical objectives should not be ignored and a small positive impact on GDP is still a positive impact on GDP, but something tells me that we are ready to hear a lot of inflated numbers and exaggerated claims about this deal.”







