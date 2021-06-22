UK-US F-35B launches anti-ISIS attacks by Queen HMS Elizabeth





Joint British-American F-35B Lighting II fighter jets fly anti-ISIS strike missions from UK Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) A first for the UK in a decade, defense officials confirmed to USNI News on Tuesday. The F-35 from the Royal Air Squadron 617 launched, the Dambusters flew combat operations in support of the UK’s anti-ISIS efforts Operation Shader and US Home Operation, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday. The U.S. Marine Corps Assault Squadron (VMFA) 211 was also part of the strike missions, a USNI News service official confirmed on Tuesday. Involvement of HMS Queen Elizabeth and its air wing in this campaign also sends a broader message. It demonstrates the speed and dexterity with which a UK-led Transport Strike Group can inject fifth-generation combat power into any operation, anywhere in the world, offering the British government and our allies the true military and political choice. , Commodore Steve Moorhouse, said the commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group, in a statement. Neither the Marines nor the Ministry of Defense specified the location of the missions or the targets that were hit. In a statement Tuesday, the Marines said the mixed air force began combat operations on June 18th. U.S. Marine Corps aircraft supporting OIR from a Royal Navy aircraft carrier demonstrate how effective the interactions of our combined naval forces are, said Corps Navy Colonel Simon Doran, U.S. Representative to the UK CSG. Starting in 2019, the RAF F-35B from Cyprus launched anti-ISIS operations over Iraq and Syria, according to BBC. Lightning Force is once again in action against Daesh, this time flying from an aircraft carrier at sea, which marks the return of the Royal Navy to naval strike operations for the first time since the Libyan campaign a decade ago, the wing commander air Royal Navy Capt. James Blackmore said in Tuesday’s statement. The UK combat mission marks the first operation to hit the carrier by a British carrier since 2011 Operation Ellamy, Britains contributed 10 ships to the international military intervention in Libya. The operation is also the first time American fighters have struck from a UK aircraft carrier since 1943 aboard the HMS victorious (R38) in World War II, according to MM. Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group left the UK for its deployment on 22 May with eight RAF F-35Bs and 10 F-35 Navies for a 28-week deployment across the Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific. Escorts from the Royal Navy include 45 HMS type destroyers Defender and HMS Diamond,Anti-submarine frigate type 23 HMSKentand HMSRichmond,assistants to the RFA Royal Fleet Fort Victoriaand RFATidal source,and an Astute-class nuclear attack boat. The group also includes the Dutch frigate HNLMSEvertsen(F805) and USS destroyer USSSullivanët(DDG-68) Similar

