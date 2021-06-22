Rodrigo Duterte threatens to imprison anyone who refuses a vaccine





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to send to prison anyone who refuses a coronavirus vaccine as the country faces one of the worst current outbreaks in Asia. This country is facing a crisis. There is a national urgency, Mr Duterte said during a weekly television program late Monday, which included an explanatory insult against those who chose not to receive a vaccine. If you do not want to be vaccinated, I will arrest you, added Mr. Duterte. Do not force my hand on it and use a strong arm method. No one wants it. He went on to urge anyone who does not want to be vaccinated to leave the Philippines and go somewhere else, like India or America.

Mr Duterte, a strong leader who has long used banditry, threats and calls for violence as part of his political personality, said he was upset by citizens who chose not to inform the government about vaccination, before order all local officials to request them by refusing to be immunized. Edre Olalia, president of the National Union of People’s Advocates, said the time of imprisonment for those who refuse to shoot would be illegal. There is no law specifically empowering the president to order such arrests for the reasons stated, even if it is a health emergency, Mr Olalia said. Mr Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque, a former human rights lawyer, said on Tuesday that in Philippine jurisprudence, a president could force compulsory vaccination. But he said this should be supported by legislation. The Philippines is currently trying to destroy one of Southeast Asia’s worst eruptions at Covid-19, with the government on Monday reporting 5,249 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1.3 million.

Authorities have tried to get more vaccines and secured a supply contract for 40 million shots from Pfizer-BioNTech. Currently, the country has about 12.7 million doses, most of them from Sinovac, China. But the vaccination program in the Philippines has been marred by distribution cramps as well as public fears. In 2017, the government banned a dengue immunization program after shootings conducted by French drug firm Sanofi were linked to a severe form of the disease. More than 830,000 school children had been shot and dozens of deaths were reported by the time it was stopped.

