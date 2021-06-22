Statement Claiming To Be From Princess Dubais Latifa Says She Is Free To Travel | Dubai

A statement issued by Princess Latifa’s lawyers, claiming to come from the daughter of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, stated that she could now travel where I want one day after a photo of her at Madrid airport appeared in the Internet.

The brief remarks are the first time Latifa has been cited since her dramatic departure from the emirate three years ago, though lawyers, Taylor Wessing, insisted they should be reported to have come only directly from the princess herself.

On Sunday, a photo was posted on Instagram showing Latifa posing with a British friend, Sioned Taylor, at the main international airport of the Spanish capitals, accompanied by an inscription saying they were having a Great European holiday.

Responding to questions about the photo, Taylor Wessing issued a statement, which lawyers said came from Latifa. I recently visited 3 European countries on vacation with my friend, it started.

I asked her to post some pictures online to prove to activists that I can travel wherever I want. I hope to live in peace now without further media control. And thank you all for their kind wishes.

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed, has been under international pressure to demonstrate that Latifa is free and well after she unsuccessfully tried to flee the Emirate in February 2018, accusing her of years of abuse in a video on YouTube released online after the escape plan failed.

The princess, 35, is one of the sheikhs who values ​​25 children by several women. Sheikh Mohammed is the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and is the hereditary ruler of Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the country.

Traveling first to neighboring Oman, Latifa and a friend boarded a yacht, sailing across the Indian Ocean in an attempt to escape abroad. But as the fuel passed 30 miles from Goa to India, the ship was boarded by commandos from the Indian Army, whom the ruler of Dubai had successfully sought help.

Sheikh Mohammed has repeatedly denied all allegations of ill-treatment of Latifa, But a UK family court found in a trial published in March 2020 that she had been arrested under house arrest, in conditions similar to a prison in the initial period after she was caught back at sea.

The Latifa tragedy was highlighted as part of a child custody battle in British courts involving Sheikh Mohammed and his second official wife, Haya Bint al-Hussein, who had fled to the UK in 2019 with her two children. small.

Hayas’s lawyers argue that Latifa’s treatment helped justify her claims regarding her children, claims that are disputed by Mohammeds legal representatives. The issue between the two is ongoing.

In the past month, Latifa has appeared in Instagram posts on the Taylors account, suggesting she enjoys a growing degree of freedom. Two images by Taylor showed him in and around shopping malls in Dubai, followed by photographs from inside Madrid airport on Sunday.

According to Taylor Wessing, Latifa visited Spain but is no longer in the country, and will most likely travel again. A repeated complaint made by the princess to friends in the past was that she did not have a passport and was unable to leave the Emirate after a previous failed escape attempt in 2002.

Activists seeking Latifa’s release have welcomed the developments and the princess is understood to be in direct contact with some friends by phone and letters again. On Monday, the Free Latifa campaign said it was halting its campaign activities and said it was seeking assurances that would help secure today and Latifa’s future safety and well-being.