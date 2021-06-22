Ontario sees 296 more COVID-19 cases, 6 new disease-related deaths

Ontario reported another 296 cases of COVID-19 and six new disease-related deaths on Tuesday.

Due to a review of data from the Toronto Public Health, about 80 cases in today’s count were from 2020.

Similarly, the official Health Ministry update includes 60 total deaths, although 54 are from “previous months” and were included as part of a separate data-laundering effort, a spokesman said in a press release.

The death toll in the province stands at 9,082.

As of Monday, there were 314 people with COVID-related illnesses being treated in intensive care units. Of those patients, 202 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Labs meanwhile completed 16,784 tests, and Ontario Public Health recorded a positivity rate of 1.6 percent, down from 2.3 percent last Tuesday in just over 17,000 samples.

The seven-day average of daily cases remained stable at 334, although without the 80 additional cases it would have dropped to 323.

Ontario’s COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Assessments that the delta variant of concern now accounts for just over 50 percent of all new cases in the province. In other words, it has become the dominant type.

In its latest analysis, the chart warned that while numerous indicators suggest the pandemic generally remains under control in Ontario, it is still too early to know what effect most of the province moving into Phase 1 of the June 11 reopening will have. in infections and hospitalizations. That picture will only become clearer next week, the table said.

For now, the effective reproduction number (or R value) for the delta variant remains below one, meaning that it is not currently spreading exponentially.

“But we have to keep it down,” the table said this morning at a Highlighting threads on Twitter latest ratings.

“The best thing [Ontario] can do: double vaccination and keep the course on reopening This is working, do not rush anything “.

Last week, the provincial government expanded its list of delta hotspots from seven to 10 to include Durham, Hamilton and Simcoe Muskoka Region.

The threat of spreading the variant also partially prompted Ontario to increase appointments for second-dose COVID-19 vaccines for a number of groups this week. Two shots have been shown in prelimto to be significantly more effective than one in preventing serious disease from the delta variant.

WATCH | Toronto VaxFacts Clinic Launches for Hesitant Vaccine:

A new clinic in the COVID-19 Toronto area has opened that provides direct access to a physician to talk about vaccine concerns. Clinic staff can also help people get their stroke. 6:14

As of 8 a.m. Monday, anyone who has received a first shot of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) on or before May 9 can book or schedule a second dose a few weeks ahead of schedule.

Similarly, residents of the 10 provincially designated delta hotspots, who received a first dose before May 30, can move up their second stroke starting tomorrow morning.

At a news conference yesterday, public officials once again encouraged Ontarians to take any mRNA vaccine offered to them for a second stroke whenever possible. This is the only way the second vaccines can overcome the spread of the delta variant, they said.

Public health units collectively administered another 199,535 doses of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, Monday.

Ontario now averages more than 190,000 shots a day, while about 76.3 percent of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine