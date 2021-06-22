T he National Autism Society (NAS) has told a family it is very bad and agreed to pay them 70,000 after it was alleged that a 54-year-old autistic in their care had been neglected.

Martyn Hussey moved from Leicestershire to NAS-run living-supported accommodation in Croydon in 2015 to be closer to family members.

Over the next five years, Mr. Husseys’s family said there was a systematic failure by the charity to provide proper care.

His sister Jules Hussey also said caregivers at the nursing home did not provide him with the proper medication, failed to take him to medical appointments, failed to account for his money or provide agreed support one by one.

The out-of-court settlement was made after Ms. Hussey sought advice from specialist law firm SEN Legal.

Ms Hussey said: “I never thought I would have to take legal action against a charity. It goes against everything I believe in. I continued to hope that NAS would deliver on their promises and ensure that Martin received the right, deserved, and paid help and support. But they just did not want to get engaged.

When I found the NAS deployment my family finally thought this is it. We have found a site with the best autism support provider in the UK. We could not have been more wrong.

They tried to ignore, dismiss, and underestimate the failures in Martins care – failures which have had a major impact on his physical and mental well-being and safety.

Ms Hussey said she did not want to transfer her brother from one poor service to another. But said their efforts to work with NAS to improve the service resulted in demonizing family members.

A former staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The week I started in the ministry, I was told Your biggest problem would be Jules Hussey.

In the meantime, managers ignored issues I raised about what went wrong with the service, including helping and supporting a resident whose behavior was dominating the service and putting staff and other residents at risk. After all, I felt there was no choice but to leave.

Mr Hussey is now backing up with a new provider in Croydon and told Channel 4 in a news report on Tuesday that he was happy, with friends and family.

Caroline Stevens, chief executive of the National Autism Society, said: “We are very sorry we did not improve things for Martin.

Our staff team worked hard over a number of years to address the concerns of families, as we would with any concerned family, and apologize where we could have done things better. And we were rigorous in our reporting to the authorities, who were able to further investigate whether they would be dissatisfied with the way any issue was handled.

The Martins family remained dissatisfied with the way we responded to their concerns, so they filed a civil claim for damages against our charity, as is their right. However, we felt that it was not in anyone’s interest to go through a costly and potentially lengthy legal process, and so we finally agreed on this solution.

We do everything possible to ensure that all our services meet the high standards expected of the people we support and their families. Most of our services are rated as good by regulators and family satisfaction is high, but we did not properly understand Martin and his family and we want to apologize to them again.

