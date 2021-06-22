The priest protects the Pride flag that flies out of the church





A solidarity event is taking place in Ballyfermot in Dublin on Friday after a church in the area faced harsh reactions after displaying the Flag of Pride outside.

The parish of Ballyfermot Assuction raised the Pride flag along with the Irish flag at the entrance of the church.

Parish priest Fr Adrian Egan spoke at Mass on Sunday and said this is a sign that everyone is welcome. During a parish council meeting, Fr ​​Egan said they were aware that LGBTQ + people living in the local community and their families had expressed their feelings of hurt and exclusion when it came to the church. “We were wondering if we could do something to send them a message that God loves. So, we decided to have two flagpoles there in order to put up two flags – the Irish flag and the flag of rainbow “, said Fr Egan. “Maybe just looking at them, can become a visual sign from the outside for them that they can feel ‘I’m being remembered’ or ‘I’m getting up at the lord’ s house, maybe I’m welcome there. ‘ . An image of the flag flying outside the church was posted on the parish’s Facebook page with the caption “House of the Lord, your home. Everyone is welcome in this place.” Although, the flag has been removed since then, Fr Egan said the message remains the same. Jesus did not turn anyone and as long as I am the parish priest here, it will always be so. When the flag was dropped a second post on the parish Facebook page said, “Just an attempt by a pastoral parish council to tell our gay brothers and sisters, ‘God loves you, your parish loves you and you are welcome here ‘Applies to all of you too’. Sinn Fin local councilor Daith Doolan said it was a wonderful statement by Fr Egan to raise the flag along with the tricolor to signify welcome and support for all. “We live in a diverse society and it should be respected, a tolerant society that should be reflected and I think that was what Mr. Adrian was doing and I support him,” Mr Doolan said. He said the flag being hoisted is not a reflection on Father Egan, the parish council or the Ballyfermot community. Mr Doolan said Friday’s family-friendly event, which will follow the current restrictions of Covid-19, is being held to support both Fr Egan and the LGBTQ + community. “Our message is very clear: we are standing together, side by side, as a tolerant, welcoming community that supports diversity as summed up in that magnificent rainbow flag,” Doolan told Newstalk Live Lunchtime. In contrast to the harsh reaction to Fr Egan’s decision taken online, Mr Doolan said this has led to a very positive discussion about involvement in the Ballyfermot community. Emma, ​​a Ballyfermot resident and part of the LGBTQ community, says seeing the flag raised in Ballyfermot was very significant. She said this means the level of support for the community from the people of Ballyfermot. “I think a lot of people don’t know whether or not their city will be supportive of the community until you see something like that,” Emma said. She said that while Egan is just one person who is part of a very large institution, change starts with bold actions by individuals. The Ballyfermot flag-raising discussion Assumption follows a number of anti-LGBTI + incidents so far during Pride month including graffiti outside Dublin’s Pantibar and Pride flags that were taken and burned in Waterford.

