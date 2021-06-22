Better late than never





Fourteen leaders from the early state of Jammu and Kashmir have been invited by the Interior Ministry for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The program will be held on June 24th, 2021 at his residence in New-Delhi. There is no known agenda or publicly announced preconditions for it. The leaders who have been called to the next meeting in question have chosen to remain silent about it. Those who are now closer to New Delhi than the rest of those close to him in the past have openly expressed their willingness to attend the said meeting while while others have said they will only do so after holding a cross-party discussion on the issue. This is the first meeting of its kind held by New Delhi since the repeal of Article 370 on 5 Augustth, 2019 and putting most of these leaders behind bars for months together. What the outcome of the meeting will be is hard for anyone to guess. But what can be said with certainty is the reversal of the actions taken by the central government unilaterally on 5 Augustth, 2019 can in no way be on the bargaining table. Then all that can be expected to happen is that all the shareholders invited to meet can call for the abolition of the status of the territory of the union and the restoration of a citizenship, because this is what was promised by the Minister of Interior Amit Shah when a bill to reorganize the State of Jammu and Kashmir was put before parliament and passed without any nuance and call from anyone. Parties like the Peoples’ Conference and the Apni Party have made known their proximity to the center and are willing to work for it in any situation or circumstance. However, parties like the National Conference and the PDP and Congress are facing a dilemma. They need to understand and act together to regain the sympathy and support of the public needed to navigate until and when elections for the next assembly can be held. Going to the polls will be difficult and not an easy walk for any party or leadership on both sides as it will be difficult to get people to come to terms with the new situations created by the events of two-three years. last now. What really pushed the union government suddenly now to take an initiative like this and reach out to these leaders, is not clear at the moment? But that poses no concern for the current dispensation, as long as it serves their agenda and long standing on the issue. However, some attribute the recent defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections. Some for the prospect of a possible defeat in the next crucial elections of the UP assembly as they will set the national mood for the next parliamentary elections to be held in 2024.

