Historical moment: Legal experts reveal new definition of ecocide | Climate news

After six months of discussion, a team of international lawyers has unveiled a new legal definition of ecocide that, if adopted, would place environmental destruction on a par with war crimes, paving the way for the prosecution of world leaders and corporate bosses. for the worst attacks on nature.

The panel of experts published on Tuesday the main text of the proposed law, describing ecocide as illegal or improper acts committed knowing that there is a substantial likelihood of serious or widespread or long-term damage to the environment caused by those acts.

Its authors want members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to support it and hold it accountable to major polluters in an effort to stop the rampant destruction of world ecosystems.

It’s a matter of survival for our planet, said Dior Fall Sow, a UN lawyer and former prosecutor who co-chaired the panel.

The bill requires an ecocidal act to involve reckless neglect leading to serious adverse changes, disruption or damage to any element of the environment. Another section states that such damage would extend beyond a limited geographical area, cross state borders, or [be] affected by an entire ecosystem or species or a large number of human beings.

This environmental effect would either be irreversible or could not be adjusted naturally within a reasonable period of time. Finally, in order to prosecute suspects for ecocide, the proposed law states that the crime could be committed somewhere from the Earth’s biosphere to outer space.

This is a historic moment, said Jojo Mehta, president of the Stop Ecocid Foundation, who commissioned the international bar task force. This panel of experts came together in direct response to a growing political appetite for a realistic response to the climate and ecological crisis.

Never late

Publishing the main text of the laws is only the first step.

Each of the 123 ICC member states can now propose it as an amendment to the statute of the courts, known as the Rome Statute. Once that happens, the annual assembly of courts will hold a vote on whether the change can be considered for future approval.

If this passes, member states must secure a two-thirds majority to approve the draft law on the Rome Statute before each member can ratify and implement it in their national jurisdiction.

At that point, ecocide would be combined with genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression as the so-called fifth crime that could be prosecuted in the ICC.

Mehta hopes this will be achieved within four to five years. This is a crucial decade for action, she said.

It is never too late. We still have nine years left in this decade. That’s enough time to act.

By drafting the law, a panel of 12 well-known lawyers from countries such as Bangladesh, Chile, Norway, Samoa, Senegal and the United States have sought a balance between the desire to go far and the desire to be pragmatic, said Professor Philippe Sands, co-chair of the panels.

We wanted to come up with a text with which states could live wisely, and the initial reaction from those states with which we have shared has been extremely positive, added Sands, who teaches law at University College London. Weve come up with a definition which we think might work, but ultimately it will be up to the states to decide. And this is a matter of political will.

At present, corporations that cause ecological destruction through deforestation, mining, oil drilling, or other industrial-scale enterprises typically face only financial penalties, leaving top executives and other powerful decision-makers immune to prosecution.

The eco-campaign challenges him, threatening to rank them among war criminals and thus providing a powerful deterrent.

[People who commit genocide] do not worry so much about their PR as CEO, said Mehta. Corporate credibility, investor confidence, stock price and so on depend a lot on reputation. So a top decision maker in a company thought along with war criminals is by no means attractive.

While the adoption of the draft laws is not guaranteed, its publication nevertheless marks a significant moment in the fight against the criminalization of the worst ecological acts and their placement alongside the atrocities with an international position.

The origins of the campaigns go back to the 1970s when a U.S. botanist first used ecocide to describe the nightmare effect of the U.S. military decision to release powerful, defoliating herbicides like Agent Orange into the woods during the Vietnam War, leading in cancer, birth defects and environmental destruction. Since then, high-profile figures such as Pope Francis and Greta Thunberg, as well as political leaders in Belgium, Finland, France and Luxembourg, have begun calling for the recognition of ecocide as an international crime.

The panel of experts behind this new bill was set up in late 2020, 75 years after genocide and crimes against humanity were used to prosecute Nazi leaders in the Nuremberg Trials.

Its members hope that its publication could mark a similarly innovative shift in justice and accountability, just as humanity faces the catastrophic consequences of declining biodiversity and a warming climate.

In international law you get occasional moments when extraordinary things happen, Sands said. I wonder if this could be such a moment.