OTTAWA Liberals have accused Parliament of becoming toxic to its minority agenda while Opposition Conservatives say Canada’s institutions have been shattered under the finger of the Trudeau government that fuels growing speculation that voters could go to the polls quickly.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are calling on the Conservatives to use delayed procedural tactics to stop votes from occurring in unpaid legislation, which is running out before the House of Commons breaks down for Wednesday summer.
One bill that clarified the legislative hurdle Tuesday was governments proposing to ban the widely condemned practice of trying to change the identity of someone LGBTQ into heterosexual, which the Liberals reintroduced last fall following Parliament’s progress over the summer.
The conversion therapy ban passed the house to a 263-63 division, with only Conservative MPs along with former party member and Independent MP Derek Sloan voting against.
With 62 of his 119 representatives opposing the bill, which aims to protect LGBTQ people from the experience of harmful action, Conservative leader Erin OToole has reconciled the vote with his message that is clear on social issues and is modernizing the party to appeal to more voters whenever the next election takes place.
Uncertainty over where former leader Andrew Scheer stood for LGBTQ issues, as well as about abortion, haunted him during the 2019 campaign.
OToole voted Tuesday in favor of banning conversion therapy, while Scheer and Vice President Candice Bergen did not.
Canada’s public health agency chief reprimanded for failing to provide unanswered documents requested by lawmakers
John Ivison: With the Conservatives in the polls, Erin O’Toole faced a bold choice
In a statement issued after the vote, the party’s justice critic reiterated that the Conservatives support the ban on conversion therapy. However, he said there are concerns that the definition of Liberal practice is too broad and threatens to undermine the ability of people to speak freely about sex and gender issues.
Conservatives are committed to providing protections that are in place to stop conversion therapy in Canada and that the law targets coercive practices, not conversations, read Rob Moores’ statement.
Earlier in the day, Trudeau said he welcomed the parliamentary review of the governments’ work.
But, he said, he found it disturbing to see opposition lawmakers recently bring in the head of Canada’s Public Health Agency to publicly embarrass themselves in front of the House of Commons using parliamentary rules not to release information.
Conservatives say the agency should spread the reason why two scientists were escorted from Canada’s top security lab in Winnipeg two years ago and eventually fired, highlighting potential security concerns involving China.
Trudeau considers the latest warning from PHAC President Iain Stewart, whom he stressed has run the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic, made for purely partisan political purposes.
We have seen a level of obstructionism and toxicity at home that is really disturbing, Trudeau said outside the Rideau Cottage stairs, where he was quarantined under COVID-19 rules after a trip to Europe to attend international meetings.
Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong noted the repeated failure of government and agencies to submit unedited documents, although ordered by the Commons to do so, as proof that the system of order under Liberal rule has collapsed.
The pandemic has knocked down our state institutions, he told the house on Tuesday.
Chong detailed how the scandals have led to Canada currently without a governor general and eight senior military officials leaving their posts due to allegations of misconduct.
The government is in contempt of Parliament. The government does not deserve another term. The government should go, Chong said.
Earlier inside the House, one of the governments echoed the enigma that the pre-summer moment has created for opposition parties and political experts.
One of the undisputed problems with a minority parliament is that you never know at all when those elections might come, said Ontario MP and House Speaker Mark Gerretsen.
Regardless of whether the rumors are true or not, two years of course, according to conventional wisdom, is equal to the standard length of a minority Parliament.
October will mark two years since Trudeau was re-elected to power after forming a majority government for the first time in 2015.
The Liberals budget implementation bill is among the pieces of legislation still being debated in the House of Commons.
Trudeau said his governments are pushing to record Canada’s intention to achieve zero-net emissions by the middle of the century introduced last fall could happen with the help of the Quebecois Bloc and the NDP.
In a late-night session of the House Session, the Liberals proposed amendments to the Canada Broadcasting Act passed in the third reading to be sent to the Senate.
Conservative MPs have been strongly against the Bill C-10 and voted against it, saying it gives the government the power to regulate Canadians social media and an attack on free speech.
If this controversial bill is passed, a Conservative government will stand up for Canadians and repeal this deeply flawed legislation, Alain Rayes, a party critic for heritage, said in a statement Tuesday.
Only the Conservatives of Canada will continue to fight for the freedoms of Canadians.
