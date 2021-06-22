The meaning behind the various Jewish hats

Almost every Jewish community has some sort of head covering tradition, but there are many different ideas about who and when to wear them. There is also a range of extraordinary styles. In this article, we will explain the Jewish head covering tradition and review some of the most common styles you will see around the world.

A brief history of Jewish head covering

Traditionally, Jewish men have covered their heads for centuries as a sign of reverence and respect for the presence of God above. Some Jewish women cover their hair when they are married in order to be modest in appearance. This article focuses on hats worn for the purpose of reverence; modest haircuts – scarves, wigs and hats worn mainly by Orthodox women – are discussed here.

The origin of Jewish head covering practices is not entirely clear. The Torah says that Aaron, the first high priest, wore a headdress as part of his ceremonial attire (Exodus 28: 36–38). In the Talmud, Rav Huna is quoted as saying that he did not walk a distance of four cubits (about six meters) with his head uncovered to acknowledge the divine presence above his head (Shabbat 118b). The mother of Rav Nahman bar Yizhak learns that her son is destined to be a thief and so she makes him cover his head and pray for divine mercy. He manages to behave well until this cover accidentally slips and he succumbs to the temptation to steal some dates (Shabbat 156b).

Although these ancient texts seem to imply that the head covering was specifically the province of the Jewish religious leaders, by the medieval period it was widespread. Maimonides wrote that the head covering was necessary for prayer (Mishneh Torah, Hilkhot Tefillah 5: 5) and the most influential code of medieval Jewish law, Shulchan Aruch, says men should cover their heads when walking more than four cubits (as Rav Huna did). At this time, the head covering was severity for the Ashkenazi Jews.

In the 20th century, Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, and the American Orthodox legal authority, issued a special distribution for men not to wear a kippah at work if necessary – meaning that practice is generally mandatory.

Today, most Jewish men who identify as Orthodox cover their heads at all times (except when sleeping or bathing). Jews from non-Orthodox movements also cover their heads – men and, in some cases, women. Some wear a head covering all the time, others keep one inside the synagogue while studying the Torah and / or when eating. Many choose a kippah for this purpose (also called a yarmulke or skull caps), but others fulfill the obligation with any kind of secular head covering (baseball caps are popular).

In the Reformation movement, many do not even cover their heads in the synagogue as this was actively discouraged at one time, although in recent years the movement has shifted back to head covering during prayer.

Below is a sampling of different types of Jewish veils worn in different communities around the world.

Kippah: Knit, Felt, Satin, Bukharian and more

Kippah, or yarmulke, is a type of minimal cap that covers the crown of the head. It is worn for religious purposes, not for protection from the sun or to keep it from raining. Some Jews will wear a kippah under another type of hat.

There are several styles of chicken pot (plural of kippah) which are common all over the world. Often, the kippah dress style signals the religious (and even political) affiliation of the user.

Knitted kippah

Knit kippot, photo via Wikimedia Commons.

Name aside, this type of kippah is actually crocheted and favored by Modern Orthodox Jews and Dati Leumi in Israel. They come in a variety of colors and patterns, with styles that change constantly, and sometimes vivid variations. Some Jews who lean in a slightly more orthodox direction will favor an all-black version of the same type of kippah.

Suede Kippah

This style is popular in a variety of contexts. It is common among the more liberal Jewish currents and is often produced in a rainbow of colors and stamped specifically for uterine and wedge sticks and sticks. This style is also worn by some hared Jews, usually in black and usually under another hat when outdoors.

Velvet Kippah

Kippah velvet, image via Wikimedia Commons.

A black velvet kippah, which is made with a row of fabric, is favored by the hared Jews, but can also be found in other Jewish contexts. Some hared Jews consider the velvet kippah as the fulfillment of a stricter obligation to have two layers on the head, although not everyone agrees with this view.

Bukharian Kippah

Image via Wikimedia Commons.

These hand-embroidered, colored kippots are usually larger than other types, covering most of the top of the head and secured by a wide belt. They are worn by Bukhari Jews (of course) but also many other Jewish children because they are less likely to slip off their heads than other styles. Many other Jews also enjoy these beautiful headdresses.

Satin Kippah

These softer and looser lined kippots are especially popular among the older generations of Reformed and Conservative Jews.

Yemeni Kippah

Yemeni Kippah, image via Wikimedia Commons.

Yemeni Jews traditionally wear a solid black kippah, shaped like a dome. They are usually made of velvet and have decorative borders.

Breslov Kippah

Men in kippah Breslover; image via Wikimedia Commons.

These large white knitted kippots often have a pump on top and a Breslover community slogan around the edge. A similar white style, without the slogan, is worn by some non-Breslover Hasidic children.

Image via Wikimedia Commons.



Large hats: Shtreimel, Fedora and more

Haredi Jews were often known for their distinctive attire, including large black hats. But while the black hats worn during the week and the most fantastic (sometimes furry) hats are favored on Shabbat and other special occasions. These are usually worn over a kippah because two headgear are considered more deserving than one.

Shtreimel, Spodik, Kolpik

Image via Wikimedia Commons.

These are all large, cylindrical fur hats, usually worn on Shabbat or holidays and at weddings. The shelter is a very wide brown hat made of animal tails (common fox, squash or minnow) while the spodik tends to be longer and colored black. Because a spodik is dyed, it is a less costly hat, though no style is cheap. Which vish is usually determined by the Hasidic sect of which you are a member.

Kolpik is brown as a belt, but long as a spodik, and is usually worn by Hasidic leaders on special occasions, and sometimes by their sons and grandsons as well.

There is a great deal of knowledge about the origins of these hats. Some believe that, like other elements of traditional Hasidic dress, shtreimels were simply fashionable in Eastern Europe in the early modern period. When Poland was conquered by Napoleon in the early 19th century, many Poles began to wear more western styles, but Hasidic Jews maintained more traditional Polish styles, including shtreimel.

There is also a legend that the Polish authorities asked the Jews to wear a tail on their head, as a way to mark and humiliate them. The Jews built shtreimels from fairy tales to look like crowns, overturning the revelation.

Hatora Fedoras, Hoiche Hats and Platchige Biber

Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Not all Hasidic Jews wear fur hats. Chabad members, for example, favor fedora. Especially during the week, other sects wear hoiche hats: black hats, with high crowned hem. The booty pepper hat is similar but has a lower profile. Sometimes, a rosh jeshiva, the head of a Jewish study house, will wear a variant of one of these hats with the back turned.

Kashke

Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Some Hasidic children wear a hat called kashket as an alternative to kippah. It has the shape of something like a Bukharian kippah – which has a wide, rimless brim – but is usually completely black and made of felt.

Fez or Tarboush

David Ben Gurion and Yitzhak Ben-Zvi as law students in Istanbul, ca. 1914. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

This red cylindrical cap, sometimes with a tassel, was traditionally worn by Jews from the former Ottoman Empire, especially Morocco. Jews tend to call her by her Arabic name, Tarboush.

Jews have proudly worn sports hats for centuries – and sometimes wore them under duress. In the medieval period, some Jews were required by the authorities to wear distinctive hats that would mark them as Jews. Today, thankfully, this is no longer the case – they are worn for religious and cultural reasons. This list of styles is not exhaustive and patterns continue to evolve.