Boston to New York in less than two hours could be a reality if North Atlantic Railroad receives funding





With potential funding from the proposed federal infrastructure bill, new travel opportunities are emerging in the state of Massachusetts. One of the biggest is North Atlantic Railway, a $ 105 billion proposal to speed up and expand passenger trains around New England and New York. Under the new proposal, travelers can travel from Boston to New York in an hour and 40 minutes, which is less than half the current travel time. Across Europe, East Asia and even developing countries, what the North Atlantic Railway proposes already exists today and has been around for years, reads the project website. Decades had passed to catch up with the world. Massachusetts lawmakers including Richard Neal, Lori Trahan, Jim McGovern and Ayanna Pressley signed a letter railway support. This is the moment to make investments that will result in transformational changes for generations to come, the paper reads. The project has the potential to have many benefits in the state, according to North Atlantic Railway site, which lists climate, economy, public health, travel and congestion and housing affordability as some project priorities. At an event in Roxbury, Pressley said it would present economic benefits to its county that was the heaviest community blow from the pandemic, according to WBUR. This has to do with layered and intermittent oppression in the form of transportation deserts, she said, adding that her constituents, who live in and around Boston, are disproportionately bearing the burden of environmental injustices, which have often been related to our transport infrastructure. The impact of the tracks extends beyond Boston, making the MBTA Rail Rail a regional railroad spanning the Fall River, New Bedford and electrifying the Fairmount, Lynn and Providence service, according to the website. It would also have new service to Springfield and Pittsfield and finance the construction of the North-South Railroad. This really is transformative and would be a game changer for a city like Revere, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo said in the WBURs report. We have a beautiful beach that wants to welcome tens of thousands if not millions of people every year. Still still unsure whether Congress will invest in the North Atlantic Railway and if they did, the project is estimated to take 20 years to complete. Related content: Bidens infrastructure bill gives east-west railway its best chance says rep

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos