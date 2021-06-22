Several arrested tactical units mobilize as Toronto expels campers from Trinity Bellwoods Park

Toronto police say they have arrested several protesters as city-backed police teams moved in to evict people experiencing homelessness from a camp in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park on Tuesday.

According to a police tweet, one person was arrested for assaulting a peace officer and a second person was arrested for assault with a firearm. Police have not yet released more information.

Horse police officers are seen as invaders and supporters of the homeless camp awaiting their possible eviction by police on Tuesday. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Shortly after 2 p.m., CBC reporters on stage spotted the arrival of dozens of members of the Toronto Police Department’s Public Safety Response Team. Mounted units are also on stage. Meanwhile, advocates supporting people in the camp formed a human chain around the structures the city wants to destroy.

The conflict comes after a handful of homeless people in a camp in the park agreed to move to temporary shelters, according to the city. Most are believed to be determined.

“I’m warning you, if you try to evict me from a public space in untold territory, then I’ll take tough legal action against the city,” Susan Gibson, who currently lives in the camp, told for an bylaw officer.

The evacuation attempt backed by police on Tuesday is the latest clash between the city and supporters of homeless people, some of whom have struggled in the housing system for fear of COVID-19.

Gibson and other camp residents were previously served with official notice of the June 12 violation, along with residents of three other large camps at Moss Park and Alexandra Park, and at Lamport Stadium.

‘I do not see any better opportunity’

Speaking to reporters, Mayor John Tory said: “The biggest favor I think we can do for people experiencing homelessness is to put them inside in a safe place where they can get the kind of support that they need. “

However, some of whom Tory spoke about do not fully agree with the mayor’s approach.

The city said those currently living in Trinity Bellwoods “are offered safe, enclosed space, with access to meals, showers and laundry, injury reduction, physical and mental health support and a housing job.”

But Gibson opposed the idea that moving to temporary shelters would be safer, saying she was “disturbed, ashamed” by the city’s approach.

“There really is no better option [than public parks] “until we can get affordable permanent housing,” she told CBC News.

LOOK | CBC News captures exchange between camp resident and town worker in Trinity Bellwoods Park:

Susan Gibson, who is currently living in a camp in Trinity Bellwoods Park, talks to a city employee as Toronto police and city crews moved in to evict people experiencing homelessness on Tuesday. 4:24

Gibson, 65, said she is working with a housing worker to get permanent housing, but that the process takes time, especially for limited income. In the meantime, she is living in Trinity Bellwoods.

“I intend to stay here until I can get permanent housing. I do not see any better option,” she said.

When a city official tried to encourage Gibson to leave for a shelter, she told him she could not for health reasons. She questioned who she was hurting in the park. When the official told her the park was for everyone, Gibson agreed.

“Exactly,” she said.

As police and security guards began to come to the park, other residents arrived in an attempt to prevent them from evicting those living in the camp. (Linda Ward / CBC)

More than 100 ‘fire events’ at campsites this year: the city

Lorraine Lam, a field worker with the Toronto Sanctuary, said it’s one thing for the city council to approve a motion advocating for zero camps, but making it a reality is a little more complicated

“I’m quite angry and I’m quite disappointed. I’m also not surprised,” she said. “They certainly did not offer housing,” she said. “The city needs to grow.”

Lawyers and other residents supporting those living in the camp began arriving at the park shortly after police and security guards. They tied their arms around some of the tents and structures to prevent city officials from talking to those inside.

In its press release, the city said the outdoor camp poses health and safety risks to those living there, especially in relation to fires.

There have been 114 “fire incidents” at the camps so far this year, according to the city.

“In 2020, Toronto Fire Services responded to 253 campfire fires an increase of 247 percent over the same period in 2019,” the city said.

“Since 2010, seven people have lost their lives as a result of fires in camps in Toronto.”

That’s not enough reason to evict people, Lam said.

Fear of safety in shelters, threats of violence

“Fires happen in the house, we do not tell people to stop cooking,” she said. “Fires happen with Christmas trees and we do not stop Christmas trees.”

Lam said it is clear that shelters are not safe, despite city insurance.

Lam also noted that there was a fire at one of the city hotels turned into a shelter earlier this year. Jennifer Jewell, who was staying in the shelter at the time, told CBC News in February that he was trapped on the 15th floor when shelter personnel are evacuated during a fire.

Jewell, who is disabled and uses a stroller, said she was forced to call 911 herself after it became clear she had been left behind.

“I thought I was going to die,” she told CBC News. “I’m still waking up in the middle of the night dreaming I’m burned to death.”

At Trinity Bellwoods Park, Jimmy Pudjunas said he would not accept the city’s offer to move to a shelter because of the threat of violence.

However, he spent the morning trying to gather his belongings from his outstretched tent and the shelter of the wooden structure.

“I’m trying to be convinced,” he said. “I’m leaving but I do not know where I’m going.”

Pudjunas has lived in the park since last September. “They say you can not live here, not that you can not live, so I will find a place under the bridge,” he said.

In an email statement, city spokesman Brad Ross said: “We want this to be peaceful above all.”

Just before 1pm on Tuesday, residents and their supporters were still standing near their campsites. Security has cordoned off the area and no one is being allowed to enter.