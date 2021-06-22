Brazil prosecutors are investigating the price, the mediator in the Bharat vaccine deal





A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN during the coronavirus vaccination campaign (COVID-19) at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Hospital in New Delhi , India, 16 January 2021. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi

BRAZIL, June 22 (Reuters) – Brazil’s federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into a 1.6 billion reais ($ 320 million) contract for 20 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by India’s Bharat Biotech, according to a document. seen by Reuters on Tuesday The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) cited relatively high prices, quick talks and pending regulatory approvals as red flags for the Bharat contract signed in February, ahead of similar deals with Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N). Bharat did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside working hours in India. Bharat’s contract has also drawn scrutiny from a Brazilian Senate inquiry, which called for evidence Wednesday from the head of Precisa Medicamentos, Bharat’s mediator in Brasilia. Justifying the preliminary investigation, prosecutors noted in a June 16 document that Precisa partners include Global Saude, a company accused of selling but not distributing medicines to the Ministry of Health in a case under investigation by police. Precisa said she had no knowledge of the prosecutors’ investigation and was open to cooperating with Senate investigators. In a statement, the company said its talks with the Ministry of Health were transparent and the price of the Bharat vaccine in Brazil was the same charged in more than a dozen other countries. Global Saude did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Prosecutors asked why the Ministry of Health had agreed to buy the Bharat vaccine, which had not cleared regulatory barriers, for about $ 15 per dose: significantly more than it paid for the Pfizer vaccine, which had regulator approval. “The history of irregularities involving partners in Precisa and the increased price paid for doses under contract … require in-depth investigation into both civil and criminal aspects,” prosecutors wrote. In a separate document seen by Reuters, Senate investigators cited testimony from an unnamed public servant describing “abnormal pressure” from senior Health Ministry officials to reach an agreement on the Bharat vaccine, called Covaxin. In March, Brazilian health regulator Anvisa rejected a request from the government to import doses of Covaxin, citing concerns about Bharat production standards as well as a lack of safety data and other documents. This month, the Anvisa board agreed to allow the import of only 4 million doses of Covaxin for further study of its safety and effectiveness, but the Ministry of Health must first sign an agreement with the regulator on key conditions. ($ 1 = 5,0043 reais) Reporting by Ricardo Brito Additional Reproduction by Anthony Boadle Editing by Brad Haynes and Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

