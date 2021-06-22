Russia Practices Missile Launch in Black Sea, US, Allies Enter for Training

The Russian military has been practicing rocket fire in the Black Sea as US Navy ships and allied and partnership forces enter strategic waters for joint exercises.

Russian Black Sea Fleet personnel deployed the Bal and Bastion coastal defense systems on the Crimean Peninsula as part of “a drill to destroy the surface ship of a simulated enemy in the Black Sea,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. Once in position, the teams prepared the launchers to shoot, discovered the mocking target, identified him, and locked in.

“During the exercise, the military practiced the algorithm of measures to deliver missile attacks against an enemy warship simulated with electronic launches,” the ministry added.

The training came shortly after the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it was tracking the movements of UK and Dutch warships as they joined the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. USS Laboon and other ships positioned in the Black Sea for Sea Breeze Exercise 2021. This year’s installation of annual training, led by the US and Ukraine, was set to feature its largest multinational meeting yet.

, Said U.S. Navy Lieutenant Bobby Dixon, who directs public affairs for the Sea Breeze Newsweek that the combined operation was a demonstration of the mutual commitment and capabilities of the Western military alliance of NATO and its partners towards implementing their vision for the Black Sea and surrounding areas.

“This is the 21st iteration of the Sea Breeze Exercise held annually in Ukraine and throughout the Black Sea region,” Dixon said. “The continuation of this exercise is a visible demonstration of our sustained commitment to work closely with our NATO Allies and Partner countries to enhance maritime security in the Black Sea. The exercise is joined by US and Ukrainian navies joining forces.” “over 30 countries to operate within Ukraine and international waters and airspace which conforms to internationally accepted norms and conduct.”

He said the US and participating colleagues were following the rules when it came to operating in the Black Sea and expected other nations that were not part of the current exercises to do the same.

“When operating in the same body of water with any maritime traffic, the U.S. Navy will conduct operations in accordance with international law and customs,” Dixon said. “Furthermore, if any ship or aircraft not participating in the SEA BREEZE enters the training operation area, we would expect those units to behave themselves in a safe and professional manner.”

On Monday the 6th Fleet officially announced its participation in the Sea Breeze Exercise, scheduled to take place from June 28th to July 10th. The training “will focus on multiple war zones including amphibious warfare, ground maneuver combat, diving operations, naval stop operations, air defense, integration of special operations, anti-submarine warfare and search and rescue operations”. according to a statement.

The exercise will involve about “32 countries from six continents providing 5,000 troops, 32 ships, 40 aircraft and 18 special operations and diving teams scheduled to participate,” the statement said.

Ukrainian naval forces have already begun training in live fire amid increased geopolitical friction surrounding the exercise.

The Black Sea region has become a hotbed of tensions since the political upheavals that toppled the Ukrainian government in 2014 were followed by the outbreak of an eastern separatist uprising and the annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia in an internationally discussed referendum. Subsequent and current administrations in Kiev, as well as its Western partners, have accused Moscow of violating the territorial integrity of its former neighbor of the former Soviet bloc.

In a commentary published on Tuesday by the German newspaper Who watches, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that it was the US and its allies who were behind Ukraine’s prolonged instability.

“The Ukrainian tragedy of 2014 is an example of the consequences this aggressive policy has led to,” Putin wrote. “Europe actively supported the coup against the unconstitutional armed state. This is where it all started. Why was it necessary to do so? Then the current president [Viktor] Yanukovych had already accepted all the demands of the opposition. Why did the US organize the coup and European countries support it with a weak heart, provoking a division within Ukraine and the withdrawal of Crimea? “

NATO-Russia relations have not yet been restored by events in Ukraine and Crimea, and both sides continue to maneuver across the region by land, air and sea.

On the ground, the conflict continues in Ukraine, as the country’s armed forces and allied militias fight rebels of the self-proclaimed popular republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which, like Crimea, have predominantly Russian-speaking populations.

The US has offered assistance to Ukraine, most recently with a $ 150 million package announced last week.

The White House recently dismissed as “stupid” on Friday a Politico report citing four anonymous sources claiming that Washington had frozen a final $ 100 million package coinciding with President Joe Biden’s summit last Wednesday with Putin in the Swiss capital Geneva.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said in a statement Friday that the United States had “prepared unforeseen funds in the event of a further Russian incursion into Ukraine.”

She said the president told his Russian counterpart “directly” that “we will stand firm in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the issue during an interview Tuesday with the release of Rossiya-1 as a display of US deception of Ukraine and its people.

“This is a classic US game with Ukraine,” Zakharova said. “This is maneuvering and flirting. This is a constant deception of Ukrainian citizens for many years.”

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov and Moscow’s permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Alexander Lukashevich claimed earlier this month that the Sea Breeze Exercise was a cover for the US to quietly provide Ukraine with weapons. , ammunition and materials to be used on the eastern front.

The claim was denied in a statement sent Newsweek days later by 6th Fleet spokesman U.S. Navy Commander Kyle Raines.

All equipment that the U.S. is bringing in support of the SEA BREEZE drill is leaving with us when the drill is completed, “Raines said at the time. Every year we come in with different equipment but we take them with us when we leave. Zero zero true to claims that US forces will leave any equipment behind. “

A Ukrainian diplomat and military spokesman also denied the report in remarks sent US News Report and World.

At the head of the first summit between Biden and Putin since he first took office in early January, the US leader promised to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who has called for greater US assistance.

Zelansky aspires for his country to become a member of NATO, which would bring Ukraine under the umbrella of a 30-nation collective defense pact.

The alliance potentially opens the door for Ukraine to enter into a preliminary NATO Membership Action Plan, but Biden said last week that Kiev still has “more to do” in cracking down on corruption and promoting democratic reforms. In the meantime, he vowed that his administration “would put Ukraine in a position to be able to maintain their physical security.”