TN registers 6,895 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 6,895 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Out of 37 districts, 16 registered less than 100 cases each. Fresh coronavirus infections have gradually declined in the state. The daily count of Tuesdays brought the total number of cases to 24,36,819. Another 194 people contracted the infection, bringing the number to 31,580. Active cases dropped to 56,886 in the state. In Chennai, the number of active cases was reconciled to 3,351 while the media bulletin stated that 2,012 people in solitary confinement were included in the download list due to a data entry error. Western districts, although recording a steady decline in new cases, continued to account for a significant number of cases in the state. Coimbatore reported 870 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Erode with 741 cases. There were 485 cases in Salem, 434 cases in Tiruppur and 274 cases in Namakkal. In Chennai, 410 people tested positive for the infection, while Thanjavur registered 372 cases. A total of 16 districts, including Kancheepuram, Theni and Virudhunagar, registered less than 100 cases each. Chennai accounts for 24 deaths, while 23 people died in Salem. There were 19 deaths in Coimbatore and 13 in Tiruppur. Among the deceased was a teenager. A 16-year-old girl from Salem was admitted to a private hospital on June 7 with complaints of difficulty breathing for two days. She died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia. She had no co-illness. A total of 12 people who died at home were included in Tuesday’s media bulletin. This included a 94-year-old woman from Chennai who had symptoms of fever and shortness of breath on May 15, and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18. She had diabetes and hypertension. She was in solitary confinement at home and died on May 25th. As many as 13,156 people were released after treatment. In the last 24 hours, 1,65,375 samples were tested. So far, 3,15,05,639 samples have been tested. A private PanSeq Diagnostics laboratory, Chennai was approved for COVID-19 testing. To date, there are 273 testing facilities in the state. Vaccination update A total of 2,49,701 people, including 1,49,271 in the 18-44 age group and 71,004 people aged 45 to 59, were vaccinated across the State on Tuesday. This received total coverage up to date 1,26,49,762. Vaccination was held in 2,018 sessions.

