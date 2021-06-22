



Cuba launched its massive Covid-19 vaccination campaign more than a month ago with home-grown, untested vaccines, trying to find them effective enough to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus on the Caribbean island of poor from money Gambling seems to be paying off. Cuban health authorities said Monday that the Abdala vaccine with three cartridges in their countries had been proven about 92 percent effective against coronavirus in late-stage clinical trials. Throughout the pandemic, Cuba has refused to import foreign vaccines as it tries to develop its own, the smallest country in the world to do so. The announcement places Abdala among the most effective Covid vaccines in the world, according to clinical trial data, on par with Pfizer-BioNTechs 95 percent, Modernas 94.1 percent and Russias Sputnik V with 91.6 percent.

On Saturday, Cuba’s state-owned biotech corporation, BioCubaFarma, said another of its vaccines, Sovereign 2, had 62 percent efficacy after two of the three doses required. Results for the three full doses are expected in the coming weeks. The news of the vaccines was seen as a rare cause for celebrations on an island that has been hit by both the pandemic, which has devastated its tourism industry, and the Trump-era economic sanctions that have not been eased by the Biden administration. Cuba is currently experiencing its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Reported 1,561 new cases Monday, a record. In May, health authorities launched a mass vaccination campaign in Havana ahead of the completion of Phase 3 trials, which evaluate the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. The emergency move was aimed at helping combat the Beta variant, first discovered in South Africa, which is spreading rapidly in the Cuban capital. Nearly one million Cubans about 9 percent of the national population have received all three doses of Abdala or Sovereign 2, according to official figures. Officials say they are seeing a slowdown in the spread of the virus in Havana, where vaccines have been concentrated so far. Countries including Mexico, Argentina, Vietnam and Iran have expressed interest in Cubas coronavirus vaccines. The announced high degree of efficiency may strengthen hopes that biotechnology exports will help lift Cuba out of the depths of its economic crisis.

