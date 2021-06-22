The Israeli Prime Minister warns of the outbreak of the new virus as cases increase





Credit: Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Tuesday of a “new outbreak” of the coronavirus in Israel following an increase in infections he said was likely due to the return of passengers carrying the Delta variant. “Our goal is to put an end to it, take a bucket of water and pour it into the fire when the fire is still small,” Bennett said at Ben Gurion Airport, where the government announced that an expanded testing facility would be set up. Israel registered 125 new cases Monday, most a day since April, in a country where more than half the population has been fully vaccinated. At the height of the country eruption in January, Israel was recording about 10,000 daily cases. Bennett said a recent increase in infections appears to be due to the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus likely to come from outside. An explosion in the town of Binyamina, north of Tel Aviv, saw more than 1,000 people in quarantine and appears to have been due to travelers returning from Cyprus, he said. “Who does not have to fly out, please do not,” Bennett added. Israel remains largely closed to non-citizens. Bennett, who ousted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this month, said he was assembling a “crown cabinet” to tackle the challenge. “We reached an initial decision to treat this as a new outbreak,” Bennett said. Israel launched a comprehensive vaccination campaign after receiving millions of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. More than 55 percent of Israel’s population, about 5.2 million people have received both doses of the vaccine. Bennett called on parents to vaccinate their children as well, urging children aged 12 and over to get strokes “as soon as possible”. Health ministry figures show that young people aged 10-19 were the most affected by the virus last month. On June 15, Israel lifted its requirement to wear face masks in public places closed by the latest measures in force to combat the country’s explosion. The country has registered over 840,000 new cases of coronavirus, including 6,428 deaths. Israel eases Covid restrictions after mass vaccination 2021 AFP citation: Israeli PM warns of new virus outbreak as cases rise (2021, June 22) Retrieved June 22, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-israeli-pm-virus-outbreak-cases.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







