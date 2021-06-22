The fire destroys two Catholic churches on autochthonous land in British Columbia

He added that video footage had shown a vehicle leaving the scene.

Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Gang, said his community was also ambivalent to the church. I do not believe in church. I do not believe in those symbols, but some of our people believe them, said Chief Louie, adding that a portion of the people who go to church live in reserves. He said the fires, which had occurred at night, sounded like vandalism.

The surrounding Okanagan Valley is a stunning scenic area known for its vast vineyards and lakefront vacation areas. The region, which lies about 125 miles north of the border with Washington state, has produced one of Canada the first autochthonous owned wineries.

Sergeant Jason Bayda, a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Police, said that while the area was known for its fires, arson actions were very rare. He said police were not speculating on the circumstances.

I have not heard anything like this happen here before, he said. We are sensitive to recent events, he added, alluding to the discovery of unmarked children’s graves.

He said the RCMP is investigating the fires and had sent forensic investigators to comb the burnt remains of the churches.

Bob Graham, head of the Oliver Fire Department, who fought the fire in St. Louis. Gregorys and is assisting in his investigation, said the fire occurred about two hours after the Burning of the Sacred Heart. He said the time when the fire of the Holy Heart was discovered at 1:22 a.m. Monday; The RCMP was notified of the fire in St. Louis. Gregorys at 3:10 a.m. seemed more than coincidental.

Chief Graham said he suspected a liquid accelerator may have been used because of the burning patterns found on the ground. Both churches were old and made of wood, he said, and the level of destruction would make it more difficult to analyze the evidence.