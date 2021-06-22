International
The fire destroys two Catholic churches on autochthonous land in British Columbia
MONTREAL Canadian National Police were investigating Tuesday after two centuries-old Catholic churches were burned to the ground within hours of each other in Indigenous lands in British Columbia.
Indigenous leaders said they were particularly concerned about the timing of the fires, which occurred on Indigenous Peoples’ National Day, which celebrates Indigenous culture. The fires come at a particularly crude moment, just weeks after the unmarked graves of 215 children were found near a former church-run school in British Columbia.
While circumstances remained unclear, investigators said one line of investigation was arson, including the possibility that indigenous communities were targeted.
Investigators said another possible motive was anger at the Roman Catholic Church. Both churches are about 120 miles from Kamloops Indian Residential School, where children’s graves were discovered on the ground in May.
From 1883 to 1996, some 150,000 indigenous children were sent to church-run residential schools, where their culture was forcibly suppressed in a Truth and Reconciliation Commission program in 2015 called Cultural Genocide.
Word of the fires in the Church of the Sacred Heart in the territory of the Penticton Indian Gang and the Church of St. Gregory in the territory belonging to the Indian Gang of Osoyoo resonated throughout Canada at a time when the mistreatment of indigenous peoples has gripped the country’s conscience.
Indigenous leaders on Tuesday expressed shock, disbelief and anger over the destruction of churches.
Penticton Indian Gang Chief, Greg Gabriel, stressed that the motive of the fires remained a mystery. He said his community had different feelings about the burning of the Church of the Sacred Heart on its soil, given the history of the Roman Catholic Church in subjugating the Indigenous People, a record made more painful by the discovery in Kamloops.
But Chief Gabriel said some in the community were also upset that a place of worship, comfort and sanctuary, one that had been an integral part of the communities’ social structure for 110 years, had been burned to the ground.
There is a lot of anger and hurt in our community, from the survivors and elders of the residential school, said Chief Gabriel, stressing that any act of arson was unacceptable if it turned out that the fires were intentional. Many families, including my family, had events such as funerals, weddings, and baptisms at that church. The elders were attached to the church and some feel hurt by its loss.
He added that video footage had shown a vehicle leaving the scene.
Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Gang, said his community was also ambivalent to the church. I do not believe in church. I do not believe in those symbols, but some of our people believe them, said Chief Louie, adding that a portion of the people who go to church live in reserves. He said the fires, which had occurred at night, sounded like vandalism.
The surrounding Okanagan Valley is a stunning scenic area known for its vast vineyards and lakefront vacation areas. The region, which lies about 125 miles north of the border with Washington state, has produced one of Canada the first autochthonous owned wineries.
Sergeant Jason Bayda, a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Police, said that while the area was known for its fires, arson actions were very rare. He said police were not speculating on the circumstances.
I have not heard anything like this happen here before, he said. We are sensitive to recent events, he added, alluding to the discovery of unmarked children’s graves.
He said the RCMP is investigating the fires and had sent forensic investigators to comb the burnt remains of the churches.
Bob Graham, head of the Oliver Fire Department, who fought the fire in St. Louis. Gregorys and is assisting in his investigation, said the fire occurred about two hours after the Burning of the Sacred Heart. He said the time when the fire of the Holy Heart was discovered at 1:22 a.m. Monday; The RCMP was notified of the fire in St. Louis. Gregorys at 3:10 a.m. seemed more than coincidental.
Chief Graham said he suspected a liquid accelerator may have been used because of the burning patterns found on the ground. Both churches were old and made of wood, he said, and the level of destruction would make it more difficult to analyze the evidence.
The timing of the two fires is highly questionable, Chief Graham said, adding that one line of investigation is that the two fires are related.
Rev. Thomas Kakkaniyil, pastor at St. Gregorys, said the church on Sunday had celebrated its first mass in over a year after being shut down by Covid-19 restrictions. He said he believed the church was targeted by parties outside the Indian Osoyoos gang.
Emma Anderson, a professor of religious studies at the University of Ottawa, said the burning of a church was a particularly internal, symbolic and iconoclastic form of violence against the Roman Catholic Church, as churches and their relics embody religion.
She added that, despite its historical mistakes and sins, the church has been a historical pillar in the lives of some indigenous people.
Vjosa Isai in Toronto has contributed to the reports.
