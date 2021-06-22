The main bills pass, the federations introduce new policy in the last days of the House meeting

OTTAWA – With the House of Commons set to be postponed to tomorrow summer, federal ministers are making last-minute legislative moves, including introducing a new disability benefit bill and updating firearms policy in Canada, causing opposition parties to question the priorities of governments.

As MPs continue to work long hours to deal with as many extraordinary parliamentary jobs as possible, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the latest policy initiatives that his cabinet has advanced while he remains in quarantine.

On Tuesday morning, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough introduced a bill proposing to create a new disability benefit for Canadians of working age, which would co-exist with existing disability support programs.

The goal is to remove hundreds of thousands of people living with disabilities from poverty, Trudeau said. The bill comes with a new action plan for disability inclusion, a consultation process over the summer on future policy changes.

At a later press conference outlining the bill which creates a program modeled after supplemented guaranteed income for seniors Qualtrough said no one should be left behind in the economic recovery after COVID-19.

The hope is to bring about a generational change in revenue support that will become part of our wider social system, Qualtrough said.

Although conservative critic Raquel Dancho questioned why the bill was coming in at the last possible minute, just hours before Parliament was set up for the summer.

Similarly, NDP MP Daniel Blaikie called the bill a thinly veiled attempt to hide the complete lack of urgency with which the Liberals are addressing this important issue.

Also, with an existing legislative proposal to tighten gun laws and enforce a banned firearms purchase program unlikely to pass before the House is set up, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the first measures -discussed to combat gun violence will soon take effect.

As of July 7, when someone applies for a firearms license, background checks will cover their entire lives instead of just the last five years, Trudeau said in the first development announcement, noting that additional regulations are developing that would make it a law requirement for firearms sellers to verify buyers license and keep records of all firearms.

Blair said Tuesday afternoon that the policy changes will come through changes to regulations stemming from a 2019 update to Canada gun laws, with more policy changes expected this fall.

It was our intention to bring these regulations forward within two years of the royal approval of the Bill C-71. We said at the time that the remaining elements required spending authorities. We have sought and received those spending authorities. This also requires regulatory changes and we are implementing those processes, Blair said.

These two moves come as other ministers have also sought to introduce mandate engagement initiatives out the window before the two-month summer break. In addition to updates on disability and firearms policies, last week Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages ​​Melanie Joly introduced an amendment to the Official Languages ​​Act aimed at strengthening French defenses.

And, Justice Minister David Lametti has announced that he intends to soon introduce a new bill that will amend the Canadian Penal Code and Human Rights Act regarding hate propaganda, hate crimes and hate speech . The government has promised to address the so-called online damages and this bill is expected to be part of this plan.

As the government has submitted these proposals, no one is expected to actually make progress before the end of Wednesday’s session, which means the earliest bill would be in the fall when Parliament is scheduled to resume, banning an election call.

HANDLING, LGBTQ2S + BILLS COST

Meanwhile, MPs burned the midnight oil in the Municipal Chamber.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the controversial update of Broadcast Act Bill C-10 by Heritage Minister Stephen Guilbeault passed the House and is now before the Senate for a new look that may not be completed before the upper house is cut off. also for summer.

After a tumultuous trip around the House, the legislation passed despite fierce opposition from Conservatives who pushed uselessly to restore a specific exception to user-generated content that was the source of much concern about the bill.

Closing the debate on a bill widely condemned for its attacks on freedom of speech sets a very dangerous precedent. If this controversial bill is passed, a Conservative government will stand up for Canadians and repeal this deeply misguided legislation, Conservative MP Alain Rayes said in a statement.

And on Tuesday afternoon after the Liberals’ first attempt died when Trudeau last August promoted the governments bill to remove conversion therapy it passed with a vote of 263 to 63 and 63 respectively.

Bill C-6 as it is called, proposes to ban unwanted religious counseling that seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity in cisgender. While a majority of Conservative MPs voted against the bill as many tried to speak carefully about the proposal, their leader Erin OToole joined other party leaders and voting groups in voting to send the legislation to the Senate.

This leaves two progressive unpaid bills that the Liberals have said are the top priorities they want to see approved before MPs get up or leave hybrid procedures: Bill C-12, enacting greenhouse gas emissions targets in Canada, and Bill C-30, the budget implementation bill, which contains the extension of key pandemic subsidy support. Both bills will come to a final vote before Wednesday’s postponement.

Tensions have risen across the line in recent weeks, with Liberals accusing the Conservatives of ordinary mere partisan obstruction and opposition parties responding with criticism the government mismanaged its legislative agenda, seeing only eight non-government-sponsored aid. COVID-19 or focused fiscal bills pass since they were reduced to a minority government in the 2019 elections.

During his COVID-19 speech, the Prime Minister called on the Quebecois Bloc and the New Democrats to work with the Liberals to spend as much time as possible in the final hours of this session.

We have seen a level of toxicity in the Home that is really disturbing. In Parliament there is always a return and return, there should always be debate and hold people accountable and we welcome that and continue to also have time to work together, Trudeau said, avoiding a question of whether the Liberals are laying the groundwork for calling elections based on the legislative loggia.