SAN CLEMENTE, California .– (WIRE BUSINESS) –C2 Collaboration, an internationally acclaimed landscape architecture firm based in Orange County, Calif., proudly announces its recent winnings at the 2021 Gold Nugget Awards an annual awards program that recognizes those who improve communities through outstanding concepts in design, planning and development. In competition with entrants from around the world, C2 Collaborative was recognized for its architectural design and planning excellence, receiving the Grand Prize in five major categories and the Merit Prize in two others during the June 16, 2021 virtual pricing program. Honors recognized the role of C2 in development Miralon Palm Springs, a project that transformed a failed golf course into a thriving farming community.
anniversary Gold Nugget Awards (GNA), now 58 years oldth year, is the largest and most prestigious competition of its kind. Drawing nearly 600 entries worldwide, GNA honors architectural modeling and community planning excellence and home design, green-built housing, site planning, commercial, retail, mixed-use development and category specialized housing.
C2 Collaboration focuses on revitalizing communities by integrating recreation, lifestyle, health, well-being and sustainability through innovative landscape design solutions, said Paul Haden, president at C2 Collaboration. Miralon summarizes all of these elements, and even offers an olive tree farm that works not only beautiful and sustainable, but will become a source of income for a prosperous future. Awarding five major awards by the GNA really sheds light on the beauty and value that Miralon has created to bring to a larger community.
Miralon Palm Springs is a modern 309-acre farm offering 1,150 dwellings amidst olive groves and citrus groves, community gardens and hiking trails. Built on top of an ever-abandoned 18-hole golf course, the community emphasizes tourist-style living alongside the sustainable open space. The project received the Grand Prize in five separate categories, including The best landscape architecture for a community; Planned Community Master of the Year; The best land plan in the community; Best Community Pivot; AND Detached Residential Collection of the Year. She also received the Merit Award at Best Community Convenience AND The best single detached house.
We not only had to turn a neglected golf course, but we had to remodel it into a thriving and affluent community that could bring back the people who lived among it, Jack Haden added. director in C2 Collaborative. Miralon brought to life our innovative vision to reimagine this devastated area of the Coachella Valley by creating an exquisite environment where the community can thrive.
Miralon will open this summer 2021, with the club, fitness center, yoga studio, center, café, swimming pools and dog parks complete.
To learn more about C2 collaboration or its role in the Miralon project, visit: https://www.c2collaborative.com/miralon.
ABOUT COOPERATION C2: C2 Collaboration is a leading international landscape architecture design company, responsible for some of the most advanced and innovative projects in California, across the US and around the globe. The firm uses over three decades of landscape architecture experience to create innovative, modern spaces from masterfully planned communities and resorts to commercial, residential and sensible retail habitat programs that integrate recreation, lifestyle, sustainability and design components. health / Wellness. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Orange County, Calif., C2 Collaborative has won more than 50 industry awards, including the National Association of Home Builders Awards, Gold Nugget, Major Achievements in Marketing and Excellence Awards, Brick in Architecture Awards, ICON Awards and more For more information, visit www.c2collaborative.com and follow the C2 collaboration in Facebook, Instagram AND LinkedIn.