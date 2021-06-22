Dubai opens one of the world’s largest airport testing laboratories in the world





DUBAI Dubai took a major step in its efforts to further improve safe international travel as it accelerated the recovery of the travel sector on Tuesday with the official opening of one of the world’s largest and most modern airport processing laboratories for testing. PCR COVID-19 RT at Dubai International (DXB). The top art laboratory, which was inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, is the result of close cooperation between Dubai Airports, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Pure Health. Located near Terminal 2, the 20,000-square-foot lab is a facility dedicated to all-day processing of RT-PCR test samples collected from passengers at DXB. Using the latest WHO COVID-19 RT-PCR standard testing equipment, the laboratory can process up to 100,000 samples per day and provide reliable results within a few hours. The laboratory is equipped with negative and positive pressure chambers and is connected to government reporting platforms that ensure secure and easy sharing of information between health and regulatory authorities and airlines. Describing the opening of the laboratory, which follows the announcements of the reopening of Terminal 1 and Competition D after 15 months, as part of preparations at DXB, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “The laboratory is an excellent demonstration of Dubai’s collaborative approach. to address complex challenges and achieve great results “. “The drastic change in travel rates and the introduction of travel protocols, including PCR testing, have changed the airport passenger experience around the world. As the world’s busiest international hub preparing for an increase in passenger traffic during holidays summer and beyond, to ensure that travel to the airport is safer, smoother and faster while meeting the required health protocols.The quick return of the lab to process the test results will help a lot to help us to offer a service experience that the world expects from Dubai “, he added. Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, director general of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), praised the laboratory’s capabilities and capacity and its readiness to manage the processing of Covid-19 PCR tests. He stressed that the laboratory’s capabilities will greatly help reduce the waiting time for passengers arriving in Dubai and enable the effective implementation of relevant preventive and safety procedures. Al Ketbi noted DHA’s readiness to expand the scope of the laboratory considering that the presence of an in-house processing facility at DXB would improve the proactive monitoring, investigation and preventive steps taken by the Emirate of Dubai, as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Farhan Malik, CEO of Clean Health Group said: “Pure Health is proud to be a trusted partner of the UAE to support this initiative. As the largest laboratory operator in the country and an established care provider “We are aiming to ensure the safety of the citizens, residents and visitors of this nation by contributing to a new standard of health care that benefits the people and communities around us.” “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked continuously with the UAE government to bring out the best testing solutions, following international quality standards and faster reporting of results, to ensure that we support our partners in this very dynamic environment. ” SG









