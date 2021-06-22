RELX INTERNATIONAL Opens RELX Promise Initiative, Strengthening the Company’s Global Commitment to Corporate Responsibility

SHENZHEN, China – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Announced at an exclusive digital event, RELX International launched its initiative, The RELX oath, focused on the protection of minors, consumers and economic living respectively.

At this event, RELX International pledged to contribute to the communities in which it operates, under three main pillars: Guardian Program, Golden Shield and Green Films.

Speaking at the conference, Leina Chedid, Head of Marketing for the Middle East and North Africa, discussed the RELX Internationals Guardian Program, an initiative that stretches from product development to sales, preventing and discouraging the use of vapor products by minors through efforts Shared with retailers in the country increases identification.

Leina Chedid said: “From our inception, youth prevention has been an integral part of RELX Internationals core values. Our Guardian program applies to all of our sales and marketing and supports effective legislation and regulation to prevent minors from purchasing and using our products.

Joining Leina, RELX Internationals Chief of Foreign Affairs Jonathan Ng announced the steps the brand is taking to ensure there is action across the industry taken to prevent e-cigarette use among minors, including extinction of counterfeit products.

The evaporation company says its Golden Shield initiative, a partnership with a number of its stakeholders including the engagement of customs officials, was created to protect consumers by helping to eliminate counterfeiting, smuggling and market compliance. of electronic cigarettes.

Jonathan Ng said: RELX International is proud to ensure that its products are produced only to high quality standards with strict inspection controls. Unfortunately, there are many counterfeit RELX and other smuggled products with unknown content out there. We are working closely with investigation firms, e-commerce platforms and local authorities to remove such products from the market.

RELXs Golden Shield has helped in 28 successful cases, removing over 550,000 counterfeit products from the market and over 77,000 websites since 2019.

Jonathan also discussed the RELXs Green Shoots Program an initiative created to give to the community, using brand experience to help other aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners get their businesses on the right track to growth and success of business.

He added: Start-ups and small businesses are the backbone of societies around the world. As a company that grew from a startup itself, we understand the many challenges that small businesses face every day. Through the Green Shoots program, we hope to share our experience and knowledge to help them walk the path to growth and success.

As part of this scheme, RELX Academy will see company-sponsored courses curated by leading global universities to equip young entrepreneurs with the skills to succeed in starting their own businesses.

RELX Academy is currently in the pilot phase in the Philippines. Each regular Philippine partner at RELX receives support of up to 300,000 PHP; RELX International will provide Academy participants with additional product support of up to 1,700,000 PHP.

Jonathan Ng added: The RELX promise was created to help usher in a new era of responsibility and safety in the evaporation industry.

We really hope this will provide a better future for all, which means that only genuine RELX products – all manufactured to high standards of reliability – are used by adult or adult aircraft seeking an alternative to cigarette smoking.

The protection of minors is an issue we take very seriously, as our Oath of Allegiance shows. We sincerely hope others in the industry take this leadership and also commit to this new era of responsibility.

The RELX Oath components will be distributed globally (excluding Mainland China and the United States) throughout 2021, and will be further improved in 2022. The RELX Promise will be located in countries where RELX International maintains a market presence on account of applicable local customs, cultures and traditions.

In addition, the company will provide regular updates on the progress of the RELX Pledge initiative to ensure that its strategic goals and objectives are met. RELX International executives will be measured regularly in relation to their performance in social and corporate responsibility measurements, of which the RELX Oath will be a cornerstone.

ABOUT RELX International:

Founded in 2019, RELX International is a multinational e-cigarette company that trades and sells RELX products. RELX brand products are created in a research and development center, and are produced in one of the largest electronic cigarette factories in the world. RELX’s mission is to make RELX a credible brand for adult smokers through the latest products, industry-leading technologies and scientific advances in collaboration with talented and dedicated people across the globe. The company has attracted global talent from Uber, Proctor and Gamble, Apple, Beats and L’Oral.

