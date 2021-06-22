GOP senators tear down Biden national security adviser over calling Nord Stream 2 AG a ‘Swiss’ company

A group of GOP senators entered To President Biden national security adviser after he called Nord Stream 2 AG, the company at the center of Russia ‘s natural gas pipeline under construction, a “Swiss company”.

Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee blast National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan over his Sunday morning news interview where he put pressure on the Biden administration by lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would give Russia greater influence in Europe.

Sullivan said in his interview that the Biden administration had sanctioned “some Russian entities when it comes to Nord Stream 2” before claiming that the two entities from which the administration had waived sanctions were not “Russian”.

“It was a German individual and a Swiss company,” Sullivan claimed.

“German individual” Sullivan said Biden administration waived sanctions was Matthias Warnig, a known friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a former East German intelligence officer.

As for the “Swiss company” Sullivan referred to it in fact the company Nord Stream 2 AG. Nord Stream 2 AG is indeed located in Switzerland, but the company is owned by Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy company based in Moscow.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Fox News on Tuesday that “the whole world knows that Nord Stream 2 AG is owned and controlled by Russia ‘s Gazprom.”

“No amount of rotation by the Biden administration will change the reality that the Putin pipeline is a geopolitical weapon aimed at our allies in Europe,” Barrasso said. “President Biden and his team are desperate to divert attention from the fact that by not sanctioning them, they have allowed the Putin pipeline to be closed and loaded.”

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson blew up the Biden administration while working to cover up the “clear truth” about Nord Stream 2 AG, the real parent company.

“The Nord Stream 2 website notes that the company is owned by Gazprom, which is owned by a majority of Russia,” Johnson said Tuesday. “With the backing of their media rhetoric, this clear truth will be covered up by the Biden administration, which is reluctant to acknowledge its weakness in relation to Putin.”

“This shamelessness only encourages Putin’s aggression as Biden does not place any significant consequences on his malicious activities,” he added.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who is also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called “absurd” the suggestion that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was not a Russian project and warned that the move could have drastic consequences among European allies. of America.

“Any suggestion that Nord Stream 2 is not a Russian pipeline is absurd,” Rubio told Fox News on Tuesday. “The lifting of sanctions is a massive material for the Putin regime and endangers our European allies.”

“Someone with decades of foreign policy experience should know better,” he added.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wrote on Twitter his reaction to Sullivan’s allegations Sunday, calling the claims of presidential advisers “ funny “

“Team Biden also accepted the testimony and in writing that Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline was a Russian geopolitical project,” Cruz wrote. “But then Biden lifted the sanctions, so now they want to pretend to be his Europeans.”

“Why is Team Biden acting as Putin’s lawyer?” he added.

Ahead of the presidents’ move to lift sanctions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at his confirmation hearing that he was “determined to do everything we can to prevent that end” of the Russian pipeline.

Biden was also criticized for lifting sanctions on Russias pipeline while banning US construction of the Keystone pipeline itself.

Asked for comment, a Sullivan spokesman cited various instances of the Biden administration calling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline a Russian project and said they were “concerned about its implications for energy security in Europe”.

