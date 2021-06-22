US captures a number of Iranian news sites – East Bay Times





By Isabel Debre | Associated Press DUBAI, United Arab Emirates U.S. authorities took over a string of news sites linked to the Iranian state in unclear circumstances on Tuesday, the U.S. and Iran said, a move that appeared to be a wide-ranging blow to Iranian media amid rising tensions. between the two countries. The U.S. seized nearly three dozen websites, most of which are linked to Iranian disinformation efforts, said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter had not yet been officially announced by the U.S. government. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported the seizure of the websites by the US government, without giving further details. The dismissals come as world powers clash to revive Tehran’s shattered 2015 nuclear deal and just days after the election victory of Iran’s chief justice, Ebrah Raisi. On Monday, Raisi, known for his hostility to the West, gave a tough stance at his first press conference. He ruled out the possibility of meeting with President Joe Biden or negotiating Tehran’s ballistic missile program and supporting regional militias that the Biden administration’s concerns want to be addressed in future talks. Iran provides support to militant groups in the region, such as the Lebanese militant Hezbollah and the Yemeni Houthi rebels, as it seeks to exert its influence far and wide and oppose its enemies. On Tuesday, visiting the addresses of a number of sites, including the English-language arm of Iran state television, Press TV, the Al-Masirah satellite news channel run by Yemen Houthi, and the Arabic-language channel of Iranian state TV, Al-Alam , produced a federal notice. He said the websites were seized “as part of law enforcement action” by the US Bureau of Industry and Security, the Office of Export Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The U.S. government also took the domain name to the Palestine Today news website, which reflects the views of Gaza-based Islamic militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, redirecting the site to the same removal notice. The Yemeni rebel group Houthi announced that its satellite news channel Al-Masirah went offline without prior notice. He said the channel would continue its mission “to confront the American and Israeli acts of piracy against our nation, by all means.” Press TV, launched in June 2007, is the English-language service of the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. There are no private television or radio stations in Iran. Satellite dishes, though prevalent, are also illegal. This leaves IRIB with a monopoly on domestic waves. “Marzieh Hashemi, a prominent Press TV presenter who, in 2019, was arrested as a material witness in an unspecified criminal case and appeared before a large jury in Washington, told the Associated Press that the channel was fighting for her.” understand the reasons “for confiscation. While broadcast in Iran, Press TV focuses mainly on international affairs through the lens of the way leaders in the Islamic Republic view the world. Harsh criticism of British and American foreign policy is common. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the IRIB has been in the hands of the hardline supporting the Iranian government. Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Maggie Hyde in Cairo contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos