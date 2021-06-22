International
Tasmanian demons kill penguins on Maria Island: ‘catastrophic’
An attempt to save the devil population in Tasmania has resulted in the extinction of another species.
About a decade ago, 3,000 little penguins named Maria Island, an island in eastern Tasmania, their home. But when the Tasmanian devils were introduced in 2012, the penguin population began to slowly decline.
Tasmanian Devils unknown to hunt birds and fish.
A recent study conducted byTasmania Bird Life showed that the penguin population has disappeared from the island. Tasmanian devils were brought to the island to isolate themselves from the contagious disease of the devil’s face tumor. The disease was first discovered in 1996 and is known as the most common reason for the decline in devil numbers in Tasmania.
Maria Island has no vehicles and no public roads. So it was initially judged to be an ideal place for devils. In 2012, only 28 devils were released on the island, which grew to 100 by 2016. Although the loss of the penguins is sad, for some it does not come as a surprise.
Whenever humans have intentionally or accidentally introduced mammals to oceanic islands, it has always been the same result of a catastrophic impact on one or more bird species, Eric Woehler, representative of Tasmania Bird Life i tha Guardian.
Past studies have shown that devils can have a negative impact on neighboring species. The animals were also responsible for wiping the calm waters with short tails on Maria Island.
Due to their larger size and ability to dig, devils had greater impacts on nest shearing waters than cats or pupae (which prey on birds). STUDY.
Woehler said Cape Barren geese have managed to change their terrain to avoid devils, the researchers found.
“It is very clear that the devils have had a catastrophic ecological impact on the bird fauna on Maria Island,” Woehler said.
A Tasmanian government spokesman told The Guardian that the Save the Tasmanian Devil program consistently evaluated the devil’s population and program activities.
