Construction was completed at the $ 126 million vaccine factory in Montreal, but production is still months away

The new structure can be used for potential COVID boosting shots and vaccines can also be exported worldwide where they will still be needed.
Article author:
Ryan Tumilty
Content of the article
Construction on OTTAWA at a $ 126 million vaccine plant in Montreal has been completed ahead of schedule, and the government is now commissioning the plant, setting the possibility that COVID-19 photos will be produced there later this year.
Industry Minister Franois-Philippe Champagne announced on Tuesday that the National Research Council Production Centers had completed construction, but the facility is still months away from making vaccines.
The equipment that will be used to deliver up to 24 million doses per year from the facility has yet to be installed, ordered and tested, and the facility will need to obtain certification from Health Canada. Champagne said he hopes the first photos could open production lines by December.
What we anticipate is that, subject to regulator approval, the plant will be able to produce vaccines by the end of the year, and then obviously more towards mass production early next year, Champagne said.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
The government expects to have enough vaccine to inoculate Canadians by the end of July, but Champagne said the new facility could be used for potential boost shots and the vaccines could also be exported worldwide where they will still be needed.
The plant is the largest of the two facilities being built on the NRCs Royalmount campus in Montreal and was one of the earliest investments the government made in the production of vaccines. The original plan for the structure was for it to produce vaccines from the Chinese company CanSinos. The Chinese government refused to send samples to Canada for clinical trials, and the special group of governments for vaccines finally decided against purchasing enterprise vaccines. The Liberals signed an agreement with Novavax after the CanSino deal collapsed.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Why Canada is at the mercy of vaccine nationalism during the COVID pandemic
Federal government signs agreement to make Novavax COVID vaccine in Montreal building still under construction
The second facility, which will have a much smaller capacity designed for clinical trials, encountered a variety of problems during construction and is not expected to be completed until 2022.
The government is now working with Novavax to transfer the technology and expertise needed to make its vaccine. The Novavaxs vaccine does not yet have the approval of Health Canada, which will need it before producing any dose.
In addition to the NRC facility, Champagne has announced funding for two private sector vaccine plants in recent months. Resilience Biotechnologies in Mississauga, Ont., Received $ 200 million from taxpayers for a facility that will be able to make mRNA vaccines, and Sanofi Pasteur received $ 470 million for a flu vaccine facility in Toronto.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Canada had almost no in-house production capacity when the pandemic started and with facilities in Montreal, Mississauga and Toronto could now have plants in all three major vaccine technologies.
Champagne said he wants to be prepared for future pandemics, which is why the government has spent so much on plants. He said the NRC structure is an important part of the mix because it will be in the hands of the public.
At least we will have our public facility, which is owned by Canadians, in order to ensure that sustainability.
Industry groups have welcomed government spending on new plants, but many are pushing back against governments for price reforms and weaker patent protection in Canada that they argue make it difficult for them to invest in Canada.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
The government is continuing with changes to the Patented Drug Price Review Board, which Liberals expect to reduce the cost of drugs, but pharmaceutical firms have warned they will lead to less investment and research in Canada.
Champagne said his immediate focus was short-term investments to get vaccine production in Canada, but he said he is open to bigger discussions with the industry about other barriers.
After we did that, Ive signaled to the industry that, for sure, it will be open to engaging in a constructive discussion, he said. They know where we stand when it comes to lowering drug prices, but what I have also demonstrated to them is that, in my opinion, the ecosystem in Canada is alive.
Champagne said in his conversations with the pharmaceutical CEO they are still eager to invest here.
Choices was a very deliberate choice for them to be in Canada, and they were very pleased with the expertise, talent and ecosystem we have.
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
NP Posted
Sign up to receive top daily stories from National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking on the subscribe button you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thanks for registering!
A welcome email is on its way. If you do not see it, please check your trash can.
The next edition of NP Posted will soon be in your inbox.
We encountered a problem registering you. Please try again
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos