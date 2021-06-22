Quebec PM vows to help Mascouche as teams clean up devastation left by powerful tornado

Walking through a neighborhood hit by a tornado, Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault heard a string of horrific stories.

He spoke to those who saw the tornado hitting, narrowly losing their homes and others feeling the full force of the swirling winds that wreaked havoc on their properties and killed a 59-year-old in Moscow, Que., On Monday.

“I’m happy to see that citizens are being cared for,” said Legault, who provided financial support to residents and the municipality as teams worked to clean up the rubbish.

Environment Canada confirms that the tornado traveled three kilometers through the city with 42,000 locations about 40 kilometers northeast of Montreal, with winds reaching up to 220 km / h.

Roof areas, barbecues and trampolines took flight, mature trees snapped like branch windows and shattered as the violent curve hit Cabane-Ronde Road around 3:45 p.m.

The tornado returned to Lapointe Road near Autoroute 25. About 50 homes were severely damaged by the EF2 category storm.

“You would think it’s a scene from an American movie, but we’re in Quebec,” said Mayor Guillaume Tremblay.

Jacques Lefebvre was killed after the pasture he had covered was removed. The mayor said his heart goes out to Lefebvre’s family.

LOOK | Drone damage images: Environment Canada says a tornado that struck Mascouche, Que., On Monday afternoon, had winds of up to 220 km / h. (Credit: The Canadian Press / Ryan Remiorz) 1:49

Tremblaywalked through a rugged neighborhood with the provincial prime minister on Tuesday, discussing the devastation as he detailed efforts to turn on electricity and clean up debris.

Legault learned more about Lefebvre, a father and grandfather described by neighbors as someone who was involved in the community and always willing to lend a hand.

The Prime Minister offered his condolences to the grieving family of the man, who gathered together while talking to Legault, with tears in their eyes.

‘I was lucky,’ says the victim’s neighbor

Michel Vachon said he was out with Lefebvre, building a small bridge behind their homes when they saw the tornado approaching.

“I was lucky because I had time to go home, but Jacques was too far to go home,” he said.

Vachon said his neighbor’s body was found tens of feet away in a field where now stands a pot of red flowers, set on a piece of torn plywood, with a note saying, “Hey Jacques, thank you for everything. Stop. in peace. “

Vladimir Cherubin was at work when his teenage daughter called to say the tornado hit their house. (Kwabena Oduro / CBC)

Neighbors say they are frightened and terrified by the passing tornado, watching how bicycles and grass cars were thrown into the air.

Vladimir Cherubin’s 14-year-old daughter was in the family basement when she felt their house was shaking.

A few minutes later, she climbed upstairs to find their ruined fence and the roof of their missing gazebo. Two of their swings went through a neighbor’s window, Cherubin said.

“I think it was more traumatic, as a parent, not to be with my kids and hear about it on the phone,” he said. “I’m just happy that my children are safe.”

Province to help, says Legault

Legault said a lot of cleaning needs to be done and the province will help.

“We have to take action,” Legault said.

“For example, for trees that have been affected, unfortunately we have to wait for some of them to make sure they do no more damage.”

LOOK | Teams clean up debris left after the tornado: A man has died and up to 100 people have been displaced after their homes were damaged by a tornado that swept through Mascouche, Que., Late Monday afternoon. (Credit: The Canadian Press / Ryan Remiorz) 0:35

Of the roughly 1,200 customers still without power, he said most can expect it Tuesday night and the rest on Wednesday.

Legault said it was too early to assess the extent of the damage, but only one person needed urgent housing while the rest were able to stay in their homes or in the bunk bed with family and friends.

As for home damage, he said, “insurance will provide compensation, but we will help if needed.”

In general, this type of wind damage is covered by the vast majority of home insurance plans, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

The tornado severely damaged 50 homes in Mascouche. Mayor Guillaume Tremblay says the cleanup will take days. (Shuyee Lee / CBC)

The mayor of Mascouche said the city was caught by the roar, but his emergency response plan was set in motion quickly and worked well.

Provincial Public Safety Minister Genevive Guilbault said, “there was a very, very orchestrated, very fast, very organized reaction.”

No warning from Environment Canada

Environment Canada released strong hurricane hours for many parts of southern and central Quebec on Monday due to humidity and high temperatures.

The agency warned that there was a risk of tornadoes in certain areas and residents in those areas were receiving alerts on their phones. However, there was no warning for Mascouche.

The Prime Minister of Quebec, or not, speaks to the victims of the tornado on Tuesday. (Radio Canada)

Canadian meteorologist Steve Boily said there was no alarm issued for Mascouche as conditions did not seem appropriate for such a powerful event there.

He said the agency does not send tornado warnings as often as before because nothing happened, people eventually stop taking such alarms seriously.

“We saw those storms and were following the storms all day and eventually one of them developed a strong tornado and unfortunately there was a fatality,” he said. “Alway is always sad.”