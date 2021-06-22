Toronto Police, Law Enforcement Officers Moving to Clean Trinity Bellwoods Park Homeless Camp – Toronto

Toronto City law enforcement officials and police officers have clashed with protesters over people living in a camp in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

“I am just in complete disbelief. I’m shocked. “I have never seen the police be so aggressive before,” Coco White, who lived in the camp before being fired by officers, told Global News on Tuesday afternoon, adding that friends were helping them move temporarily. in a hotel.

“They just kicked us out of the park. I was already ready and had collected myself… I was not afraid. My friends, they helped me get my things out. ”

In a statement issued Tuesday, City staff said they are implementing breach notices issued 10 days ago.

It was just before 4:20 a.m. when, according to a Toronto Police Service tweet, officers to assist city staff “as they move camp residents to a safe place, within accommodations” and to “ensure the safety of All of you”.

Dozens of city law enforcement officers, along with dozens of police officers and security guards were seen in the park along with large crowds of protesters as temporary fences were set up around the campaigns.

Protesters could be heard chanting “whom do you serve, whom do you protect?” and “let them stand” as police officers and bylaws turned their backs on the fences to hold the crowds back.

Officers said in a statement late Tuesday that three people had been charged: one with assault with a weapon, another with assaulting a peace officer and a third with two counts of dangerous weapons.

















During an unrelated press conference Tuesday afternoon, caretaker police chief James Ramer defended the officers’ involvement on Tuesday. He said the City of Toronto led the operation and added that the parks have not been able to be used by all residents.

“It has been something known that the City was taking a position to find suitable housing for our people in need,” Ramer told reporters.

“Many demonstrators who arrived, they come in the morning when they find out. They are there just to hinder and intervene. Our officers are there to ensure the safety of everyone involved and that is all we are interested in.

Therefore, for those who are there, please just be on the alert and let the city staff and police do the work they need to do and let everyone go home safe. “

City officials estimate there are 20 to 25 people living in the camp and there are approximately 65 facilities. In a tweet, they said residents are offered “safe, enclosed space, with access to meals, showers and laundry, harm reduction, physical and mental health support and a housing worker”.

City staff said people in the camp are being given time to pack two bags of items to take with them and all other items will be collected and stored for up to 30 days to be picked up later. Workers on bodies bound with hazardous materials were seen removing items.

They said six residents from the camps have accepted the City’s offer to go to a shelter or hotel and have started packing their things.

However, Susan Gibson, a 65-year-old woman living in the camp told Global News that she was “rude” informed by the City that it would take her about two to three hours to remove herself and her belongings.

“For health and safety reasons I will not enter a accommodation space, or a hotel,” Gibson said.

“So I will stay here and risk arrest.”

She said living in Trinity Bellwoods Park is not “by choice but by necessity”, adding that she is currently working with a housing worker to secure rent subsidy and access permanent housing.

Many living in the camps have said the shelters and hotels offered by the city are not a desirable option, in part because of the boundary on items and the rules and fences in place.

Allie Graham, a field volunteer, told Global News affordability is also a factor in the decision for many.

“So many people in this city do not have the opportunity to live here and are paid for it and so it is not necessarily the people we are protecting today or trying to support and stay in the park … the point is that there is no other spaces that are better than the park “, she said while also underlining similar security issues in the shelters.

“So we’re really stuck with the situation between this park or that park, or this ravine or this ravine, if you do not want to access the shelter system, if you do not have adequate options – future housing or subsidies and so people are left with a lot few opportunities.

“If there were better opportunities, people would take them … we are in this constant cycle of displacement and movement that is harmful to people and so now we are somehow in this block with the City where they “They would rather give notice of violations with fines and severe warnings and the risk of violence than throw money and resources to actually create subsidies that are sustainable.”

Graham said there is a certain sense of autonomy to be in a space and people can have better control of the space. She also stressed that being in the park allows people to have access to nearby supports.

Tuesday’s move also came after Toronto city council recently passed a motion to end the campaigns.

With files from The Canadian Press

Police and city teams clearing camp residents at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on June 22, 2021.

Kimberley Fowler / Global News



