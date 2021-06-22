The US has shipped only a fraction of the promised vaccine doses overseas as the deadline approaches





The delay comes at a time when low- and middle-income countries across the globe are struggling with sharp increases in Covid-19 cases in part due to the proliferation of the highly transmitted Delta variant. A senior administration official said Biden’s team had shipped more than five million doses overseas, adding that the US would release more for shipments later this week. The official did not specify which countries had received those doses and whether they passed through COVAX or through the direct donation pipeline. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that taking doses for the rest of the world posed a Herculean logistical challenge. We need to ensure that there is security and regulatory information to be shared, Psaki said. Some supply teams need needles, syringes and alcohol jams. Teams must ensure that there is proper temperature maintenance, prevent breakage, and ensure that the vaccine clears customs immediately. But the obstacles go beyond transport logistics, said two officials who spoke to POLITICO. Recipient countries must also agree on the language of reparation that protects a Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer against legal liability for such things as adverse reactions to stroke. COVAX participating countries agreed on such a language when enrolling in that program, but a special negotiation process is required for the language of direct donation. Although direct donations often seem like the most efficient way to get doses overseas, the indemnity negotiation process between countries and manufacturers can often hamper fast deliveries, sources said. Biden’s team said Monday it planned to send the first 14 million doses of direct donation to regional priorities and partner[s], including Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Afghanistan, Gaza, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Iraq. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is looking for better ways to send doses overseas. The Department of Health and Human Services recently made a call for requests for 14 temperature-controlled transport containers that do not require the use of dry ice, according to a copy of the request received from POLITICO. Delivery date for transport containers is marked September 2021.

