Do not leave pets in hot machines: BC SPCA





Temperatures rise to BC this week

If you need to leave your pets in a parked car, leave them at home. This is the message from BC SPCA to pet owners as record high temperatures are expected this week across the province. The provincial animal agency is asking pet owners to leave pets at home if there is any possibility of the pet being left in the car for another minute. Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communities for BC SPCA, said the agency received over 800 calls about animals in distress in hot cars last year. “We can’t stress enough how dangerous it is to leave your pet in a hot car,” Chortyk said. “The temperature in a parked car, even in the shade with windows partially open, can quickly reach a level that can seriously damage or even kill a pet.” She added that dogs have no sweat glands and only cool off by panting and releasing heat through their paws. Symptoms of heat stroke in pets include exaggerated shortness of breath, salivation, restless or irritable expression, weakness, lack of coordination, and vomiting. Older dogs and dog breeds with crowded faces, such as pugs, bulldogs and Boston terriers are especially at risk. “It is a completely preventable tragedy for both the poor animal and its desperate caregiver,” Chortyk said. What to do if you see a desperate dog in a parked vehicle: Check license plate and vehicle information and ask nearby businesses to present the owner to return to their vehicle.

Call BC SPCA, animal control or law enforcement if an animal is in distress. Do not break the window to enter vehicles.

Spread the word that it is dangerous for pets to stay in hot vehicles. Anyone who sees animals showing signs of heat stroke or general discomfort is required to call the BC SPCA at 1-855-622-7722 during business hours or contact your local animal control agency or police.







