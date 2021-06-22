Business in the UK was given 12.3 billion in export support by the government





The government export credit agency has announced that it provided a “record level” of financial support to UK exporters over the past year. UK Export Finance (UKEF) provided 12.3 billion support to UK exporters in the last financial year, almost three times the amount given in 2019-2020, according to annual results published today. The agency, which works in conjunction with the Department of International Trade, provides support to small and medium-sized enterprises in need of loans, insurance policies or bank guarantees for export activities. The number of UK businesses that have reached its support has doubled since 2018, the agency said – what Marcus Dolman, co-chair of the British Exporters Association, called “outrageous” and “positive”. The agency predicted the number of businesses it supports to grow as a result of what Export Minister Graham Stuart called the deal “ambitious” after Brexit. UKEF estimates that its financial support for UK exporters during the pandemic has saved up to 107,000 jobs and helped key UK industries survive. $ 7.3 billion was earmarked for exporters whose businesses were severely damaged by the pandemic, the agency said. Much of that support went to leading exporters British Airways and easyJet, who received $ 2.5 billion to help protect jobs at Luton and Heathrow airports. Small businesses in London also benefited from $ 215 million as part of the agency’s Covidy Provisional Risk Framework, introduced last April. The focus of clean energy As well as its finances, UKEF said Export Minister Graham Stuart will announce a new “Clean Energy” division of the government agency later today. The move is aimed at achieving the Prime Minister’s Green Industrial Revolution plan and will see a 20-member team working on UK exports in the renewable resources sectors. “We are opening up the world markets with the fastest growth through the trade deals we are negotiating so that the UK can recover from the pandemic as soon as possible,” said Graham Stuart. “With a dedicated lending structure for clean growth and the new Clean Energy team I am announcing today, UKEF will help the economy grow stronger, fairer and greener again,” Stuart added. Concerns of the past The announcement comes a year after activists launched a UKEF investigation that found it was supporting sectors prone to corruption as part of its post-Brexit export boost. The Spotlight on Corruption campaign group expressed particular concern at the time that UKEF was increasingly supporting the newly established UK-registered subsidiaries of foreign construction firms involved in corruption allegations.





