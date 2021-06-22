Leopard enters crowded area in Agra, injures teenager; escape | Agra News





Agra: A 15-year-old boy was injured in an attack by a fully grown leopard, who fled to a densely populated Sitanagar locality in the Agras Etmadulla area, 5km from the Taj Mahal, on Tuesday morning. It took two hours for forest department officials in coordination with an NGO, Wildlife SOS, to calm the big cat and take it with them

Teenager Sumit Solanki told the media that when he entered his house, he froze seeing a leopard there. Then, he tried to flee but was attacked.

CCTV footage installed on the street outside captured the big cat running from a house and running with propellers on the narrow, crowded streets. The leopard eventually entered a fruit storage room and residents managed to lock the animal inside.

Someone reported the matter to the forest department and Agra-based NGO, Wildlife SOS. Equipped with safety nets, a trap cage and protective gear to carry out the rescue mission, a nine-member team from Wildlife SOS immediately rushed to the scene accompanied by a team of forest officers.

When the rescue team arrived, more than 200 people had gathered outside the store room. Rescuers drilled a hole in the wall to calm the leopard without opening the door and they inserted a camera through the hole to locate it. Forest officers and police personnel implemented crowd control measures as Wildlife SOS veterinarian Dr S Ilayaraja calmed the animal using a sedative arrow through the hole. The unconscious leopard was carefully transferred to a transit facility for temporary observation.

Ilayaraja said, Leopard is 7 or 8 years old. With a large crowd of over 200 people gathered around, the rescue was extremely challenging.

Akhilesh Pande, officer of the forest division, Agra, said, This is a densely populated area so the leopard sight caused a panic among the residents. After setting up our team to assess the situation, we contacted the NGO for their assistance in the rescue operation. We were able to provide an effective and timely intervention with their help.







