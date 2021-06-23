The elephant in the kitchen? A hungry visitor crashes into a woman’s house in search of food

BANGKOK – A woman in Thailand found a surprise visitor at her home in the middle of the night last weekend – a wild Asian elephant.

“We were sleeping and woke up to a sound inside our kitchen,” said Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon, a resident of Hua Hin district in western Prachuap Khiri Khan province. “So we hurried downstairs and saw this elephant insert its head into our kitchen where the wall was broken.”

Her wall already had a hole from when an elephant was introduced into her home last month, she said. The damage had not yet been fixed when the elephant appeared on Saturday and thrust its head through the hole.

Videos taken by Ratchadawan show the elephant stretching its luggage into the rifle through cupboards and drawers, knocking on dishes. At one point, she took what appears to be a plastic bag using her luggage, and placed it in her mouth.

“I have seen elephants wandering around our city looking for food since I was young,” Ratchadawan said. “But this is the first time they have actually damaged my house.”

She added that there was no food in her kitchen on Saturday when the elephant came in – but he may have been trying to steal the salt stored inside.

The elephant entered the kitchen because it smelled of food, the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said in a Facebook post Sunday.

“Elephants are herbivores, so they need minerals from salty food, which is essential for their bodies. They will try to find any minerals and we have educated locals,” the department said.

Ratchadawan’s house may also have been targeted because it is located next to the entrance to a national park where elephants live, said Prateep Puywongtarn, a staff member at the Huay Sat Yai Sub-District Administration Organization in Hua Hin.

Similar incidents often occur in the area because of its proximity to the national park and elephant habitat, he added. Elephant sightings and incidents usually increase during the fruit harvest season – in recent years, an elephant destroyed a house where a resident was holding fruit crops, he said.

Elephant-human conflict has been on the rise in recent decades – not just in Thailand, but in places like India and across Asia where animals live. As human habitats and infrastructure expand, wildlife habitats shrink and become fragmented, leaving animals with less land, smaller packages and fewer resources – forcing them to wander in search of food.

“Although approximately half of the geographic range of elephant habitat in Thailand is considered suitable for long-term elephant conservation, most of this area is threatened by agriculture, roads and other developments resulting in fragmentation and growth (human-elephant conflict),” he said. or Study 2018 on elephants in western Thailand, published in PLOS One magazine.

Of the 41 tree plantation and agriculture owners surveyed in the study, almost all said elephants raided their crops at least once a month – and more than half said it was a daily occurrence. They also reported other types of property damage, such as the breakdown of water pipes and water tanks.

“No single mitigation method can address the multifaceted causes of the problem, which stems from the increased development of the original elephant habitat,” the study said. Long-term solutions should include “efforts to restore elephants’ natural habitat, proper land use planning, and harvest choices that are less attractive to elephants,” as well as “providing corridors to allow elephants to move in.” additional habitats “.

Conservatives have also recommended similar measures in India, home to the world’s largest population of endangered Asian elephants. For years, the human-elephant conflict has grown – elephants kill about 500 people in India every year. It’s a direct reflection of their shrinking habitat, bringing them into more contact with humans, conservation advocates say.

In China, the problem was highlighted last month, with the nation abducted by a herd of 15 elephants currently making its way to the southwest of the country. The elephants, which millions of people are watching live, have traveled more than 500 miles (310 miles) since escaping from a nature reserve last year.

Although it is not clear why they left, biologists see the situation as a warning of what happens when elephant habitats degrade.

“Traditional buffer zones between humans and elephants are gradually disappearing and the chances of elephants meeting humans naturally increase greatly,” said Zhang Li, a wildlife biologist and professor at Peking Normal University, according to the state-run tabloid Global Times.

