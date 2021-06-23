The Euro 2020 final will be held in London





The crucial games of this summer’s European Football Championship are staying in London after tournament organizers and the British government reached an agreement, ending speculation that England pandemic travel restrictions will spur the relocation of semi-finals and finals from Wembley Stadium. The decision, announced on Tuesday, hours before England’s final group stage match against the Czech Republic at Wembley, came after days of heated talks between the governing body of European footballers, UEFA, which is leading the tournament, and local authorities regarding exceptions to the Britains pandemic voyage. rules. UEFA had demanded changes that would allow thousands of foreign supporters and up to 2,500 VIPs to participate in the semi-finals and finals in London. A statement announcing the agreement does not describe what exceptions were made. However, it was stated that capacity for all three games had been increased to 75 per cent of Wembley capacity, a figure of more than 60,000. This means that the Euro 2020 finals will represent the largest participation in a sporting event in Britain since the start of the pandemic.

“The last 18 months have taught us both inside and outside the pitch how many integrative fans are in the structure of the game,” UEFA President Alexander Ceferin said in a statement. He was planning to hold more talks with British government officials later Tuesday when he attended the Englands game at Wembley.

Officials briefed on the statement said there was a broad agreement to meet UEFA requirements for 2,500 guest guests, including commercial and broadcast partners and football personalities to attend the Wembley Games. However, a requirement to allow thousands of fans to travel to London for the match from the nations represented in the final games is unlikely to be met. According to those involved in the negotiations, a distribution could be made to a maximum of 2,000 supporters from the participating nations, a predominantly symbolic number that could limit possible criticism of lifting restrictions on a similar number of VIPs. The crisis over Wembley matches arose amid an increase in infection levels in Britain that has forced the government to withdraw from plans to lift the final social distance restriction that was planned for this week. Spike, linked to a new and aggressive variant of the virus, had already dashed hopes that the finals could be played in front of a 90,000-capacity crowd at Wembley. The one of 11 stadiums being used across Europe is currently allowing just 22,500 fans for the three group stage matches. That number will rise to 40,000 for the second half of the two rounds of 16 matches, but capacity for the Italys match against Austria on Saturday will remain limited to 22,500.

As we continue to make progress on our roadmap from the blockade, maintaining public safety remains our top priority, said Oliver Dowden, the British lawmaker in charge of sports. Ongoing concerns about the spread of the virus were highlighted by news that some members of the Scotland and England teams who played a game at Wembley last week were now in solitary confinement. Scotland national team announced Monday that her new midfielder Billy Gilmour would be isolated after a positive coronavirus test and England said on Tuesday that two of its players, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount, who had contacts with Gilmour would go into solitary confinement as well. The decision excluded both England players from the match against the Czechs, which England won, 1-0. Scotland, without Gilmour in its midfield, were eliminated after a 3-1 loss to Croatia in Glasgow.







