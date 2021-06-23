30 years in prison for the woman who tortured the maid to death, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories

A 41-year-old housewife who died of starvation, tortured and ultimately killed her Myanmar domestic worker stared blankly into space after being sentenced yesterday to 30 years in prison – the longest prison sentence in a case servant abuse.

In sentencing Gaiyathiri Murugayan, High Court Judge See Kee Oon said: “Words cannot adequately describe the savage cruelty of the accused’s horrific behavior.”

He described the case as “among the worst cases of guilty murder”, noting that the victim suffered agonizing physical and psychological injuries before he died.

The victim, 24-year-old Piang Ngaih Don, weighed 39 kg when she started working for the family on May 28, 2015. She weighed only 24 kg when she died on July 26, 2016, from the final attack.

However, Justice See was not persuaded to give a life sentence. “The court sentence is not and in fact should not be based on a predominantly indignant sense of internal organs,” he said.

The judge said that while the sentence should “signal anger and social disgust”, the fact that Gaiyathiri had psychiatric conditions that influenced her trial could not be ignored.

Gaiyathiri was estimated to have had postpartum depression and obsessive personality disorder.

The judge noted that she had four former domestic helpers who made no report against her.

Gaiyathiri had pleaded guilty in February to 28 counts, the most serious being that of guilty murder, for which she was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The other charges were mainly injury-related offenses for abusing Ms. Piang Ngaih Don.

87 other charges were considered.

The latest case involving a maid who died of prolonged abuse was that of independent travel guide Ng Hua Chye.

In 2002, the then 47-year-old was sentenced to 18 years in prison and 12 blows to the cane for starving and beating his maid for nine months until she died.

Ng was found guilty of a murder charge guilty of the murder of 19-year-old Muawanatul Chasanah, for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to four counts of injury, with three others being considered.

What the judge said

These are some of the points of Justice See Kee Oon as he sentenced Gaiyathiri Murugayan to 30 years in prison. On the appalling circumstances of the case: "Words cannot adequately describe the horrific cruelty of the accused's horrific behavior. "This is definitely one of the worst cases of murder. "I would have a little hesitation in imposing life sentence, but for the fact that the accused's mental disorders remain an important consideration of the sentence." Regarding the appropriate sentence for the charge of murder under Article 304 (a) of the Criminal Code: "Despite the psychiatric conditions of the accused, she was aware of her actions and deliberate in her conduct. "She did not lack the ability to understand what she was doing. The general picture in front of me leads me to the conclusion that a sentence of prolonged imprisonment should be imposed. The sentence should clearly signal social anger and hatred for these acts. "Although I am not convinced that she is deserving of life imprisonment for the Article 304 (a) charge, an extended sentence is neither destructive nor proportionate to the gravity of the offenses." At Gaiyathiri's request for a gag order: "I am unable to find any justification or legal basis for the gag order she has sought in order to protect her children from stigmatization. "Likewise, the fact that there is media and public interest in this case does not constitute a valid reason for either a gag order or an easier sentence." Regarding prosecutors' arguments that the court would be justified in imposing a life sentence to express the anger felt by the community: "I see with some warnings the prosecution 's claim that the' righteous anger 'of the court should be invoked as a reason to apply the full force of law in sentencing. "The court, of course, should not shy away from conveying the strongest disapproval of offensive behavior and expressing anger on behalf of society in appropriate cases like this. "But emotionality can hinder the full and fair consideration of all important factors. The court's sentencing is not and in fact should not be based on a prevailing indignant sense of internal organs."

At the time, guilty murder carried up to 10 years in prison or a life sentence. Now, he carries up to 20 years in prison or an eternal life.

In sentencing arguments yesterday, defense attorney Joseph Chen sought a prison sentence of eight to nine years.

Mr Chen said his client was struggling to cope with her children’s illnesses, which she believed were caused by the maid’s poor hygiene.

Gaiyathiri’s two children are now nine and six years old.

Mr Chen asked the court to give more weight to rehabilitation in order to have a “healing effect” for Gaiyathiri and other mothers with postpartum depression.

He said his client had regretted what he had done and that she regretted that Ms. Piang Ngaih Don was unable to seek help.

He also demanded a gag order for the publication of her name to protect her children from stigmatization.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir objected: “A mental disorder in itself is not a free passage.”

He noted that Gaiyathiri’s condition was the reason the charge of killing the maid was reduced to murder. “This is a shocking case without parallels,” said the DPP, who described Gaiyathiri ‘s behavior as “cruel and hateful”.

“Violence is a function of the accused who sees the victim as a lesser human being,” the prosecutor said. He also said that Gaiyathiri had only regretted the capture and punishment.

He sought at least 27 years in prison unless a life sentence was imposed.

Mr Chen said a member of Gaiyathiri’s family had asked him to file an appeal against the sentence.

Incidents in the last month of Ms. Piang Ngaih Don’s life were captured on surveillance cameras that Gaiyathiri and her then-husband, Kevin Chelvam, a police officer, installed at their apartment in Bishan.

The couple ended their divorce on January 13 last year.

The maid was attacked almost every day, suffering punches and kicks, and being hit by hard objects.

She was also deprived of food and rest, and was forced to take a shower with the toilet door open.

On the night of July 25, 2016, she was attacked for being too slow in washing laundry.

Gaiyathiri continued to attack him the next morning and killed him. Hours later, a doctor pronounced him dead in the apartment.

Chelvam, 42, was suspended from service in 2016. He and Gaiyathiri’s mother, Prema S. Naraynasamy, 62, have also been charged. Their cases are pending.

In the follow-up to the case, the Government examined three key areas to provide better protection for domestic workers. The Ministry of Labor launched a home visit scheme on April 5 to ensure the welfare of maids.