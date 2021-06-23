Prime Minister Antigua hints at new LIAT | Local Business

st johns

ANTIGUA and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne have hinted at the possibility of a new company managing the affairs of the poor regional airline, LIAT, even after he confirmed that talks were ongoing with two potential investors for the airline.

The former major shareholders of LIAT were the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In July last year, the Antigua and Barbuda government secured an order from the Supreme Court here for the administration for LIAT, appointing Cleveland Seaforth as the company administrator.

Earlier this year, Seaforth, in a letter to regional executives, said the $ 79 million EC (One EC dollar = $ 0.37) in debt owed to 564 workers already laid off by the airline.

Seaforth said that in addition to any possible disruptions that may come from LIAT assets, the Antigua and Barbuda governments had indicated they were willing to offer staff up to a maximum of 50 percent of their disconnection either in cash, land or bonds. government or a combination of all three.

Speaking on his radio program over the weekend, Browne said the offer for LIAT workers here is still on the table even after awaiting an official response from the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU).

Hard for them to accept the proposal that the government of Antigua and Barbuda address to them to come up to 50 percent of their obligations, mainly their secession obligations.

We still have at least two entities negotiating with the administrator to become shareholders within the LIAT company. It will probably have to be a new company because when you look at what is currently happening, the threats being made, the demands being made by past staff, staff members and unions, I am not sure now that LIAT 1974 Limited will be valuable, so it may need to have a recapitalized LIAT 2020 and start as a new entity, Browne told radio listeners.

He said he hopes the two credible investors the administrator he is discussing with will come and bring some capital to the table.

Last month, ABWU denied reports that it had turned down an offer made by the government to provide a compassionate payment to former employees.

ABWU Secretary-General David Massiah said the union is still awaiting a response to a May 19 letter sent to the court-appointed administrator on payment for former workers.

We think the offer is something we should base on what we hear. Most of us while not happy about what it is, 50 percent is better than nothing. So we never dismissed it.

I mean there are a number of things we still think need to be answered. It can not be just a blanche card. We said 50 percent of the total profits of all their rights and they never came back to us, Massiah said on a radio in June.

Prior to its collapse, LIAT, which at the time owed its creditors about $ 100 million in EC, flew to 21 destinations, operating an average of 112 daily flights within a complex network combining profitable and uneconomical routes.

The Antigua-based regional airline was forced to suspend services due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and has since announced the resumption of flights to a limited base of seven destinations across its network.