Hong Kong decided to hold its first trial under Beijing’s security law





The first Hong Kong trial under national security legislation imposed by Beijing is set to begin, offering a first look at how such hearings will take place. Waiter Tong Ying-kit’s trial begins at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Supreme Court before three judges appointed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam. The 24-year-old Tong, who has been held unconditionally for nearly a year, faces charges of inciting secession and involvement in terrorist activities for his actions during a protest. Judges Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan will preside over the trial, which is scheduled to last 15 days. The press and the public will be allowed to participate in the space of proceedings it allows, the court said in a statement. The case is being watched for signs of how the courts plan to deal with the security law, which allows sentences while in jail for overthrow, secession, terrorism and co-operation with foreign powers. Former British colonies independent courts and the rule of law are often credited with its success as one of the world’s leading financial capitals. An appeals court rejected Tongs’ offer for his trial to be heard by a jury on Tuesday, a breach of the custom of Hong Kong law. Proceedings should be held before judges because the personal safety of jury members or their relatives may be threatened, the appellate judges said in a written decision. “Trying to deny Tong a jury trial could set a dangerous precedent, effectively allowing the government to deny all defendants of national law law a jury trial if they decide that doing so “It is in their interest,” said Thomas Kellogg, executive director of the Georgetown Center for Asian Law. “The government has waived its various due process rights for defendants from day one. The Group of Seven said China violated the terms of its surrender agreement with the UK by enacting national security law in Hong Kong last year. The U.S. withdrew many special privileges granted to the city because of the legislation and sanctioned senior officials overseeing the territory. A government-sponsored advertisement promotes national security law in Hong Kong in June 2020. | BLOOMBERG Tong was among several people arrested for protests held last July 1 against the legislation, which was handed down by Beijing last night regardless of local legislation. He allegedly drove a motorcycle to a group of police officers while displaying a banner reading “Liberate Hong Kong; the revolution of our time, a popular protest slogan that the authorities have banned under security law. The government has launched prosecutions of more than 100 people under the law, including most of the pro-democracy majority of local Legislative Councils. Like Tong, most of them are being held in custody before their trials. Among the accused is 73-year-old media mogul Jimmy Lai. His Apple Daily newspaper has said it plans to halt operations at the end of the week if the government does not allow access to its money. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)















What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos