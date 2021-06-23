



Cabinet approves Phuket sandbox Islands in the Gulf Eye reopening July 15th



Patong Beach in Phuket, normally a tourist magnet, is almost empty in November 2020. (Photo by Apinya Wipatayotin) The cabinet on Tuesday approved the Phuket sandbox tourism scheme that sees the island open on July 1, followed by a trio of destinations in the Gulf of Thailand – Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao – on July 15, allowing full vaccination of tourists from some places. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the reopening was postponed by local entrepreneurs after the Covid-19 Situation Management Center (CCSA) agreed in principle with the plan on June 18th. Mr Anucha insisted that disease control measures and close monitoring would remain in place as required by the CCSA. The reopening scheme will be removed if there are more than 90 infections reported per week in tourist areas. He said vaccinated foreign visitors are allowed to travel to Phuket without state quarantine requirements. However, they are required to stay in Phuket for 14 days before traveling to other provinces in Thailand. If they stay in Phuket for less than 14 days, they are required to fly again by direct flight. Those traveling to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao are required to travel only through a “closed” road scheme. For the first three days, they must stay in approved hotels. They can travel along closed roads between days 4-7, then from days 8-15 they can travel to the other two islands. Mr Anucha said the Ministry of Tourism and Sports is responsible for reopening other tourism areas. The ministry advised local agencies and companies to come up with their own reopening plans before submitting proposals to the CCSA. While many organizations have expressed doubts about the government’s statement to reopen the country by mid-October, Mr Anucha said the Prime Minister acknowledged such concerns. Mr Anucha quoted the Prime Minister as saying that the government should strike a balance between the economy, public health and infection control.

