US blocks Iran-linked websites at key point in nuclear talks





WASHINGTON The Biden administration blocked access to several dozen Iran-related websites on Tuesday, US and Iranian officials said, as negotiations to bring the United States and Tehran back to an international nuclear deal seemed close to a final decision. The United States blocked the sites a few days after Iran held a presidential vote to install Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s former chief judge and close ally of the supreme leader of the clerical governments, as his top elected official. The United States has accused Mr. Raisi of human rights abuses and imposed sanctions that all but prevent formal relations with him. Among the websites that were seized was the President of the Iranian State Press, who appears on Tuesday afternoon a red and white banner, in English and Persian, warning that he was the subject of criminal and intelligence investigations. The stamps of the FBI and the Department of Commerce were also prominently displayed.

Websites of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen and satellite and television news channels dedicated to reports from the Shiite holy city of Karbala, Iraq, were also seized, according to Iranian news media.

A U.S. national security official said the websites, about three dozen in all, were linked to disinformation efforts by Iran and other Tehran-backed groups. Several terrorist organizations involved targeting coalition forces stationed abroad, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the operation before being notified. The spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations, Shahrokh Nazemi, said the United States was trying to catch free speech. While rejecting this illegal action and harassment, which is an attempt to restrict freedom of expression, the issue will be pursued through legal channels, said Mr. Nazemi. The semi-official Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Iran, accused the US government on Tuesday of targeting websites belonging to the so-called Axis of Resistance, how Tehran and its allies describe militia groups. proxies in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria receiving training and funding from Iran.

U.S. officials also seized the Farss website in 2018, when it was registered as a .com domain. The news agency switched to an Iranian field of .ir and returned to the internet shortly after a strategy that Press TV said on Tuesday it would follow. Updated June 22, 2021, 8:32 pm ET Amir Rashidi, director of digital rights and security at the Miaan Group and an Iranian technology expert, likened security action to a tough game that closes the field, they open another and can do nothing. The way to fight misinformation is to inform and strengthen independent journalism, giving the population internet access, Mr Rashidi said. It was unclear how the security operation could affect the nuclear negotiations, which have been taking place in Vienna since April. Diplomats from world powers trying to revive the deal said after meetings in Vienna on Sunday that the talks were making some progress, with senior Russian negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov. even anticipating a possible breakthrough by mid-July. Negotiators would return to their capitals this week to brief their governments on the latest developments. U.S. and Iranian officials are not negotiating directly, leaving diplomats from Europe, China and Russia to mediate in talks aimed at bringing the United States and Iran back into line with the 2015 nuclear deal that the United States United left three years later by order of President Donald J. Trump. President Biden has said the reunification of the nuclear deal is one of his top foreign policy priorities, although his aides have largely minimized any assurance that an agreement will be reached.

After the Trump administration pulled out of the deal, it issued a series of strong financial sanctions that have deeply damaged Iran’s economy, in a bid to force Tehran to negotiate a new deal that will also curb its ballistic missile programs, and representation militias throughout the Middle East. Instead, Iran has steadily increased its production of enriched uranium, the fuel needed to make a nuclear weapon, beyond the limits set by the 2015 agreement. This has alarmed world powers and international inspectors. who urgently want to bring Iran back in line with US demands to lift at least some of its sanctions. Negotiations are largely closed over which US sanctions will be lifted. The Biden administration has also promised that the deal will serve as a platform for new talks focused on Irans missiles and militia programs a proposal that Mr. Raisi has already refused. Some officials believe that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will agree to the nuclear deal before Mr. Raisi to be inaugurated in early August. That would protect Mr Raisi from any internal backlash over relations with the United States, especially if easing sanctions does not immediately help Iran’s economy.

