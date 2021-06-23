



Poll by Savanta ComRes marking fifth anniversary of Brexit vote suggests Vacation result will be canceled Image: Getty Images)

It remains to snatch victory if the Brexit referendum were held today, according to a new poll published five years after the divisive vote. The referendum vote on June 23, 2016, marked the beginning of half a decade of strife, divisions and political protests, before the UK finally left orbit in Brussels on January 30, 2020. But a new poll by Savanta ComRes published on the fifth anniversary of the vote reveals that if the referendum were to be restored now the result would be a narrow victory for Remain – by 51% to 49%. The actual result on June 23, 2016 was 51.9% for Vacation and 48.1% for Remaining. After major developments including two general elections, the Brexit deals and the pandemic since 2016, about a third of respondents – 31% – said Brexit had been a success, while slightly more – 34% – considered it it as a failure. More than half – 51% – said they had left the country more divided with only 13% thinking it was more united. Chris Hopkins, Director of Political Research at Savanta ComRes, said: “On the fifth anniversary of the Brexit vote, this poll shows a place as divided as it was during the campaign, with a referendum re-vote on a knife edge according to this voting goal and the opportunity to ‘was reunited being favored by the majority of those who voted Remain in 2016, instead of accepting the 2016 vote and moving on. “However, if one of these questions were to be asked again to the British people, those who did not vote in 2016 appear to be a major source of support for the remnant / reunification, and there is always likely to be skepticism about such voters would even turn out in any future vote, and therefore those who are still in favor of Remaining or Reunification will have to do more to convince Leavers that they had made a wrong decision in 2016, in rather than relying on those who did not vote last time to return abroad While many of the changes over the past six months have been overshadowed by the Covid pandemic, the departure of the UK has led to fundamental shifts. The country has more freedom over our trade, immigration and laws – but the British no longer have the right to freedom of movement in the EU and face more expensive imports and trade losses.







Marking the anniversary of the vote, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Five years ago the British people made the important decision to leave the European Union and regain control of our destiny. “This government has done Brexit and we have already recovered our money, our laws, our borders and our waters.” He added: The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to use the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people.







