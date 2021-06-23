Israeli observers see instability in Gaza ceasefire, fear of return to new round of violence | JNS

The current Israel-Hamas ceasefire is fundamentally unstable; Extraordinary developments will have to take place to prevent an eventual slide into a new round of violence, Israeli observers have said.

A month and a half after the last conflict, it is clear that we are in an open history, perhaps the first scene in a much longer campaign, Colonel (ret.) Michael Milstein, head of the Forum of Palestinian Studies at the Dayan Center for Middle East and African Studies at Tel Aviv University, told JNS.

Milstein, who until 2018 served as advisor on Palestinian affairs at COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territory) and who was previously head of the Department for Palestinian Affairs in the Military Intelligence of the Israeli Defense Forces, said that both sides realize that they did not, in fact, succeed in strategically changing reality. Israel has not caused harsh prevention against Hamas and Hamas is continuing with it [arson and explosive] terror with balloons, even if there was a break for a few days. Israel has failed to ensure lasting peace. Hamas, for its part, is beginning to realize that it lost much of the wealth it had on May 10th [the day that hostilities began], mainly the civilian gestures he gained during the arrangement period [in the years leading up the May conflict]. These were very important for Hamas to stabilize its regime.

Both sides are currently stuck in a Catch-22, he said, and that is likely to lead to another round of escalation in the coming months, unless extraordinary events occur.

Col. (Res.) Moshe Elad, one of the founders of security coordination between the Israeli Defense Forces and the Palestinian Authority, described the overall history of Gaza since Hamas took power in a coup in 2007. Four conflicts ended in ceasefires; any past ceasefire was eventually violated, he said.

This is different from Lebanon, where there has been many years of calm, Elad said. The reason for this is that Lebanon has a lot to lose. They have a prime minister, a state, resources, tourism. [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah issues threats, but on the Lebanese border, Israel has experienced the longest period of calm since the country was founded.

In Gaza, on the other hand, armed terrorist factions are quick to violate: Agreements do not last long.

Milstein noted that Israel has now canceled most of its civilian gestures in Gaza and is largely conditioning progress on negotiations for the release of the remains of Israeli MIA soldiers and Hamas-held civilians.

Masked Palestinian supporters of the terrorist group Islamic Jihad prepare incendiary balloons in the Gaza Strip to fly across the border fence towards Israel, June 15, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed / Flash90.

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, is very concerned about the civil situation in Gaza and has begun to realize that he lost civilian assets after the conflict; however he is still not demonstrating any flexibility and is unlikely to do so on the issue of a prisoner exchange with Israel, Milstein said.

There is some prevention, but not long-term

Milstein listed two options that could prevent an escalation in the coming months. The first involves Hamas showing new flexibility in the very difficult scenario of prisoners at MIA.

The second option, he said, is for Israel to agree to return to the agreement that existed until May 10, and which collapsed as a doctrine with the outbreak of the conflict. The Israeli government seems unlikely to go down that road, he argued.

In this situation, a lack of civil unrest is expected in the Belt projecting over Hamas, and Hamas can be expected to put pressure on Israel, mainly through [the arson and explosive] balloons, but later also through missile attacks, which can lead to a deterioration and escalation relatively quickly, Milstein warned. This, in turn, could take place in a new round of fighting or even in a larger conflict than the one that took place in May.

Whether or not the Palestinian Authority assumes the role of allocating future aid funds to Gaza, as requested by Israel, it will still not be able to establish itself as an entity influencing the Strip. The PA will not be able to recreate its bureaucratic and security presence in Gaza, Milstein said; Hamas will not allow this to happen.

Qatar, for its part, continues to be the main foreign actor financially supporting the Strip, despite becoming deeply unpopular in Israel these days, and it seems that despite promises, no other Arab country has decided to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in a the near future in Gaza on a regular basis, he noted.

Egypt is continuing to do its normal work to end the conflict rounds, but its impact each time turns out to be substantially limited, he added. He cannot or does not want to implement things in Hamas. It does not have any real economic impact on Gaza, and it is clear that Egypt has much bigger headaches to face.

Arrival of construction equipment Egypt sent Palestinians across the Rafah border crossing to help remove towers and houses destroyed in the recent conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip, June 4, 2021. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90.

Elad said there is always a reason why the claws of guns. Once, it is the money that enters Gaza; another time, it is because of how many goods enter the bar. The real answer is that they do not have much to lose.

He echoed Milstein’s assessment that Israel’s military strike on Hamas would create only a limited deterrent. There is some prevention, but not long-term. Therefore, the conclusion is that we are expecting a new round of fighting, although it is difficult to say when. It may take a year, two years or more, he said.

Elad said the Israeli government should make the recovery of Gaza conditional on the demilitarization of Gaza by Hamas, although it is clear that Hamas would never accept those conditions.

If a new Israeli government does not want to launch a ground offensive and clear the area, the situation will remain, he said. There is no technical obstacle to a ground offensive happening, but the price [in lives], the economic price, the reserves to be called means that no government has done so, he said.

In the event of a new escalation, it will also be necessary to pay attention to other arenas beyond Gaza, noted Milshteinmainly, the Arab society in Israel, where the atmosphere is extremely busy at the moment, and sparks from the south could cause in a renewed eruption.

The West Bank has proven itself to be an essentially quiet arena, Milstein said, and Israel must ensure that it maintains security coordination with the PA and the stability of the civilian structure of life there, he added, in order to keep that arena calm. .

Post Israeli observers see instability in Gaza ceasefire, fear returns to new round of violence first appeared in JNS.org.