A decade after Kerala denies napping, the world’s first genetically modified tire planted in Assam- The New Indian Express





Express News Service KOTTAYAM: In a major experiment in rubber farming, the Rubber Board has begun field testing of the world’s first genetically modified (GM) rubber in Assam. Held at the biotechnology lab at India Rubber Research Institute (RRII) in Puthuppally, Kottayam, the new variety was planted Tuesday at the board’s Sarutari research farm in Guwahati. The Rubber Board launched GM Rubber field testing in Assam a decade after the Kerala Government denied permission for the same citing its potential adverse environmental impact and capture on GM crops. Having the capacity to withstand adverse climatic conditions, the GM variant is expected to give a big boost to the tire production in the country. “It is a great achievement as we are the first to plant a GM crop in the ground, while others still keep them in laboratories. The new crop will benefit many farmers once the trials are over. It will withstand reduced humidity or drought, low and high temperatures as well as high light intensity, ”said Dr James Jacob, director, RRII. New production is expected to shorten the rubber maturation period, indicating opportunities for early production as well. “While the growth of new rubber slows down during the winter season in the North-East, the plants do not get enough light during the monsoon, delaying their growth. Lack of proper water during the summer also creates stress on the plants. While GM tires can overcome these issues, its growth will be faster. It will therefore be ready for tapping sooner than normal tires. The exact time of maturity and the phase of eavesdropping will become clear in the field test, ”added Jacob. According to Dr KN Raghavan, chairman and executive director, the crops were planted on an basis and not on a commercial basis. Raghavan also dismissed concerns about GM diversity by stating that field trials began following all mandatory biosecurity measures applicable to field trials involving GM crops. “GM tires were developed by introducing the MnSOD gene, which was taken from the tire factory itself. His copies were duplicated in the laboratory and re-inserted into a rubber plant cell which was then regenerated into a complete plant that has now been planted. There are no plant species in India that can be propagated with natural rubber. “Therefore, there is no risk of genes being derived from GM tires in any native species, a concern often raised by environmental groups,” he said. Board authorities also dismissed concerns about antibiotic resistance genes from a factory citing that such genes would never come into contact with germs or diseases caused by bacteria. Although unlike Bacillus Thuringiensis (BT), GM Rubber is the second genetically modified crop to start field testing in India after Bt. Cotton In 2010, the Genetic Engineering Evaluation Committee (GEAC) had given permission to open field tests of GM rubber at Chetchackal, Thombikandom, in Kottayam. However, the then LDF government denied the approval and Agriculture Minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran had asked the Union Government to revoke the approval stating that Kerala wanted to remain a state free of GM crops.

