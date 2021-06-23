Belarus denounces Western sanctions as ‘economic war’





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) Belarus said on Tuesday that possible new Western sanctions on its diversion of a passenger plane go to the declaration of an economic war and threatened retaliation. The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada joined forces on Monday to impose sanctions on several senior Belarusian officials. EU foreign ministers also drafted a series of economic sanctions aimed at Belarus’ main exports, including potassium, a common ingredient in fertilizers and petroleum products, among others. Belarus’s Foreign Ministry has denounced EU plans to introduce sectoral sanctions, saying they would harm ordinary people and limit the declaration of an economic war. He warned in a statement that the country would be forced to take retaliatory measures that would harm Western companies. On May 23, Belarusian flight controllers ordered a Ryanair plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk, where authorities arrested Raman Pratasevich, a dissident journalist who was on board the plane. Angry EU leaders responded by stopping the Belarusian flag carrier from EU airspace and airports and directing European carriers to avoid Belarusian airspace. They also warned of more sanctions to come. Since his arrest, 26-year-old Pratasevich, who co-founded a very popular channel in a messaging app that helped organize mass protests, has shown tears of remorse for his activities and praising the authoritarian President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko in remarks broadcast on state TV Opposition and the West have criticized the broadcasts, saying he was forced to make remarks. Belarus has been rocked by months of protests sparked by Lukashenko’s re-election for a sixth term in the August 2020 election, which was widely seen as rigged. Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. The story goes on Most opposition leaders have been imprisoned or forced to leave the country. On Tuesday, Belarusian prosecutors said they would seek a 15-year prison sentence for Viktor Babariko, the former head of a Russian-owned bank who aspired to challenge Lukashenko but was arrested in May 2020. Babariko, who has staying in jail awaiting his trial dismisses corruption allegations against him as politically motivated. Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

