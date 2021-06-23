International
Antiguan says he has ‘no knowledge’ of final evidence of Mehul Choksi abduction
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said he is unaware of any “final evidence” of the kidnapping of fugitive diamond Mehul Choksi from his country.
“I am not aware of the evidence, but there is information in the public domain that Mehul Choksi was abducted,” the prime minister said while answering questions from the opposition MP in parliament.
Browne was asked if Scotland Yard or any other investigative body found any evidence that Choksi was sent to Dominica by “involuntary means”.
“I am aware that law enforcement here would have done some research, and maybe there may be some individuals of interest, but in terms of evidence, I am not aware that there is any such conclusive evidence,” he said.
“I am not aware that the naval vessel would have violated state security, my understanding is that the vessel allegedly used to hijack the MC came here legally,” Browne added in response to a question about the integrity of Antigua and Barbuda. borders.
He also said the royal police force Antigua and Barbuda issued the yellow notice to Interpol in the first instance to try and locate Mehul Choksi when he was reported missing.
“Known it is well known that throughout the Caribbean region, we have relatively porous borders due to all the different keys and different beaches, and obviously we do not have sufficient resources including manpower,” he said.
“This is an area we are still struggling with. We have been assisted by the US government and other foreign agencies to help us build capacity in that area. But without a doubt, it is one of the weak areas in which countries in The Caribbean, you know, everyone has porous borders, “he added.
Charges against Choksi
Choksi disappeared from Antigua on May 23 and was captured in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry into Dominica by police after he allegedly fled Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to avoid extradition to India.
His lawyers have claimed he was abducted and did not go to Dominica of his own free will.
The businessman is wanted in India for it 13,500 bank frauds at Punjab National Bank.
Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi had fled India in the first week of January 2018, weeks before the PNB fraud rocked the Indian banking industry.
The duo allegedly bribed state-run bank officials to obtain Loan Letters of Undertaking (LoU) on the basis of which they obtained loans from foreign banks that remained unpaid.
Suspected corrupt bank officials did not introduce these LoUs into the NBG core banking program, thus avoiding scrutiny. Non-payment of these loans or bank guarantees of value 13,500 crore resulted in default and became a bank liability.
India’s efforts
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the Indian authorities are making every effort to ensure the early deportation of the fugitive from Dominica.
“Legal proceedings are underway. The Government of India is actively engaged with the Dominican government to seek the early deportation of Mehul Choksi to face justice in our country,” said MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi.
He added that the criminal charges Diamantaire faces and the facts about his continued Indian citizenship have been brought to the attention of the Dominican authorities.
